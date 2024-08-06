By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Meta has apologized for removing posts by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim regarding the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh.

The social media posts have been reinstated with the note: “This post goes against our Community Guidelines but has been left on Instagram for public awareness.”

Ibrahim’s posts included a video of him on a phone call with Hamas official, Dr Bassim Naim, expressing his condolences on Haniyeh’s killing in the Iranian capital last week.

In the caption, the premier called his death “a murder of the most heinous kind, plainly designed to derail ongoing talks aimed at ending the carnage in Gaza that has claimed over 40,000 lives.”

Malaysian government officials had reportedly met with Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.

‘Instruments of Israel’

The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that it “views Meta’s actions as discriminatory, unjust, and a blatant suppression of free expression.”

On Tuesday, Meta said in a statement “We apologize for an operational error where content from the Prime Minister’s Facebook and Instagram Pages were removed, and the content has since been restored with the correct newsworthy label.”

Following the removal of the posts last week, Ibrahim posted a statement saying: “Let this serve as a clear and unequivocal message to Meta: Cease this display of cowardice and stop acting as instruments of the oppressive Zionist Israeli regime!”

‘Dangerous Individuals’

Ibrahim called Haniyeh “a friend” in another post that had been removed and subsequently reinstated by Meta. The two met in Qatar in May.

“Detractors who have criticized me for meeting with Ismail Haniyeh in the past, fail to appreciate Haniyeh’s profound desire for a peaceful Middle East and a Palestinian nation restored to its rightful dignity,” Ibrahim said in the caption of a post that featured a photo of the two leaders.

Meta had removed it saying “Dangerous individuals and organizations Post removed.”

The Malaysian premier previously expressed solidarity “with other like-minded nations” and reiterated his country’s stance in full support of South Africa’s legal action against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “to oppose tyranny and uphold injustice.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Council announced on Saturday that technical investigations have confirmed the assassination of Haniyeh was carried out using a 7.5-kilogram projectile.

(The Palestine Chronicle)