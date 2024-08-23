‘They Did Not Hit Me’ – Former Prisoner Argamani Challenges Israeli Media over Distorted Claims

Since her return, Argamani has expressed frustration over the distortion of her accounts, particularly concerning her treatment while in Gaza.

Former Israeli prisoner Noa Argamani has accused the Israeli media of taking her statements out of context and denied claims that she was beaten by members of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas.

Through her Instagram page, Argamani clarified that the Qassam Brigades did not harm her physically or cut her hair, but she sustained injuries when a wall collapsed during an Israeli airstrike.

“I cannot stay silent about what the Israeli media has done to me over the past 24 hours, taking my words out of context,” she stated, adding: “I am a victim of the October 7 operation, and I refuse to be victimized again by the Israeli media.”

Argamani explained that Al-Qassam members “did not hit me while I was in captivity, nor did they cut my hair.”

“I was injured by the collapse of a wall caused by an Israeli airstrike,” she highlighted.

In June, the Israeli military announced that Argamani and three other Israeli prisoners were rescued during a military operation in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, which resulted in the killing and injuring of hundreds of Palestinian civilians.

Since her return, Argamani has expressed frustration over the distortion of her accounts, particularly concerning her treatment while in Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, she recounted that a day after her release, she was held captive with Yossi Sharaabi and Itai Versky, both of whom were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza.

She also described surviving an Israeli missile strike on a house where she had been detained, saying, “I saw the missile hit the house and thought I would die, but I survived.”

Argamani added that Hamas members moved her between different locations and allowed her to go outside occasionally, disguised as an Arab woman.

Her statements have sparked controversy among Israeli officials and media, as they contradict the prevailing narrative about Israeli detainees in Gaza.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,265 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,144 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

