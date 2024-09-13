Three-Day Israeli Military Offensive in Tulkarm, Tubas – 14 Palestinians Killed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The occupation carried on “its attacks on the camp and its residents, raiding homes and forcing their owners to leave them, blowing up a number of them and burning them.”

Israel’s occupation forces withdrew late on Thursday from Tulkarm, Tubas, and their refugee camps following days of an intensive military operation, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The Israeli withdrawal, which was partial according to Al-Jazeera, left behind 14 Palestinians killed and massive destruction.

The Municipality of Tulkarm, which lost eight of its residents during the three-day military operation, started clearing the debris from the destruction caused by Israeli occupation bulldozers.

In the meantime, relief teams entered the camp to distribute food to people who were besieged for the last few days.

According to the official Palestinain news agency WAFA, Israel’s occupation forces bulldozed the infrastructure of the entrance to Nur Shams camp, coinciding with the ongoing aggression on the city and the camp of Tulkarm for the third consecutive day.

“We won’t leave this land” .. a Palestinian holds the flag of Palestine in front of the Israeli occupation forces that raid Tulkarm refugee camp. pic.twitter.com/DrkCcgJ1gZ — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 12, 2024

WAFA reported that the Israeli army stormed the entrance of the camp’s square and the Manshiya neighborhood and bulldozed the infrastructure of the area stretching to Nablus Street.

The occupation forces also stormed Al-Sahaba Mosque near the Nur Shams camp, detaining a number of mosque-goers, as confirmed to WAFA by the director of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society office in Tulkarm, Ibrahim Al-Nimr.

Faisal Salama, head of the Popular Committee for Tulkarm Camp Services, told WAFA that the occupation carried on “its attacks on the camp and its residents, raiding homes and forcing their owners to leave them, blowing up a number of them and burning them.”

People of Tubas take part in the funeral procession of six Palestinians killed during the recent Israeli military offensive in the town. pic.twitter.com/fMY9Ri0tmn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 13, 2024

Salama confirmed that the occupation forces “have blown up 10 homes in the past two days, in addition to the great and comprehensive destruction it has caused to the infrastructure and citizens’ property.

He described the condition of the camp as “catastrophic” and in an “extremely difficult humanitarian situation due to the water outage, amid appeals from citizens to deliver drinking water to the besieged homes.”

Salama stressed that, despite this dire situation, the occupation army had prevented the entry of humanitarian aid into the camp, which aggravated the humanitarian and psychological situation.

This went hand in hand with obstructing the entry of ambulances to the camp despite prior coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the ongoing siege of the Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital in Tulkarm, WAFA reported, citing local sources.

In Tubas, the Israeli occupation army withdrew from the city after two days of a military offensive, claiming the lives of six Palestinians and leaving behind much destruction.

According to Anadolu, clashes erupted between Palestinian resistance fighters and Israeli occupation forces as their military vehicles were leaving the city.

(PC, Agencies)