From Gaza to Lebanon – Sinwar Expresses Gratitude to Hezbollah’s Nasrallah for Support in Battle of Al-Aqsa

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Yahya Sinwar, head of Hamas’ political bureau, sent a letter to Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, expressing gratitude for the Lebanese movement’s involvement in resisting the Israeli occupation during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood.

Hezbollah’s media office made the message public on Friday morning, about a month after Sinwar assumed leadership of Hamas, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31.

In his message, Sinwar acknowledged Nasrallah’s congratulatory note on his new leadership role and his condolences for the martyrdom of Haniyeh. He commended Hezbollah’s active role within the resistance axis, supporting and participating in the fight.

“We thank you for your solidarity, which was imbued with sincere and noble emotions, as expressed through your blessed actions on the frontlines of the Axis of Resistance—supporting, aiding, and participating in this battle,” the letter said.

Sinwar emphasized that Haniyeh’s death during the Battle of Al-Aqsa Flood serves as a testament to the idea that the lives of leaders are no more valuable than those of the Palestinian people.

“His blood, and that of his sons, grandchildren, and family, merges with the great sacrifices offered by our people in Gaza, the West Bank, Al-Quds, and the occupied lands,” Sinwar said, stating that the sacrifices of the martyrs would only “strengthen and solidify the resistance against the nazi-zionist occupation.”

Sinwar further highlighted the importance of Palestinian unity in resistance and the broader unity of the nation, particularly the resistance axis, in confronting the Zionist project.

“The movement and our fighters will continue on this path, foremost among these principles being the unity of our Palestinian people in the choice of jihad and resistance, and the unity of the Ummah—at the heart of which is the Axis of Resistance,” the letter read.

Earlier this week, Sinwar also congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his re-election, praising Algeria’s support for the Palestinian cause.

On July 31, Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated after being targeted by an Israeli raid on his residence in Tehran after participating in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Massoud Bezshkian.

On August 6, Hamas confirmed Sinwar’s election as its new leader, following a unanimous vote within the movement.

(PC, AJA)