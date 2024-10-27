Baroud, Abu Selmeyeh, Radwan – Israel Kills Three More Journalists in Gaza Massacre

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three journalists were among the eight Palestinians killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Shati (Beach) refugee camp in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported.

The journalists were identified as Hamza Abu Selmeyeh, Saed Redwan and Haneen Baroud.

According to Al-Jazeera, their deaths bring the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 7 last year to 180.

Hanin Mohmoud Baroud followed her four brothers were killed by Israeli in the war. Her father, Mahmoud, is still missing, believed to have been killed as well.

Israel has targeted Palestinian journalists since the start of its ongoing genocide in Gaza, often justifying its murder of media professionals by accusing them of being ‘terrorists.’

The latest such accusations were made against A-Jazerea’s remaining reporters in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Arab news network denounced the Israeli army’s allegations against its journalists working in the besieged Strip.

Also, the Gaza Government Media Office accused Israel of inciting against Palestinian journalists.

The network issued a statement to refute the Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee’s claims in which he said that “documents by Hamas and the Islamic Jihad that were found in Gaza unveiled the affiliation of six Al-Jazeera network journalists to the two movements.”

Al-Jazeera said in its statement that these fabricated accusations are a blatant attempt to silence the small number of remaining journalists in Gaza.

Israel is a terrorist pic.twitter.com/bpdk7s50zt — حفيد سليمان خاطر (@TeamTeam98819) October 27, 2024

Earlier in October, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) said that the Israeli occupation army committed in September 185 violations against Palestinian journalists in the Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank.

The syndicate revealed in a statement that in September alone, the Israeli occupation army killed two journalists in Gaza and injured nine others by live bullets in the West Bank.

‘Hands Off Our Media’

Israeli occupation forces also targeted journalists in Lebanon, with the latest attack killing three journalists in an airstrike on the residence of the media compound in the southern Lebanese city of Hasbayya on Friday, October 25.

They joined a large number of Palestinian and Lebanese journalists who were murdered at the hands of the Israeli army in the last year.

“The international community should shoulder its responsibility to provide protection for journalists who are routinely murdered by the Israeli army”, the Palestine Chronicle said in a statement.

“Labeling journalists as ‘terrorist’, then deliberately murdering them with impunity and with no accountability has been a regular event in Gaza, the West Bank and now Lebanon,” it added.

This is completely unacceptable and sets a dangerous precedent where journalists will become easy targets, not only in Palestine and Lebanon, but across the world, the statement added.

The Palestine Chronicle also extended its condolences to the journalists of Al-Mayadeen and all Lebanese and Palestinian media who are covering the atrocities of the Israeli wars and genocides.

“You have set new, high standards of courage, as you continue to restore to the media some of its status and respect, keeping in mind the ongoing moral blindness of western mainstream media,” the Palestine Chronicle editors said.

“You stand at the frontlines of bravery and honor, and we will continue to be guided by you, in this battle for truth, from Gaza to Lebanon, to the world over,” the statement concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)