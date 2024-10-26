Hands off Our Media: Palestine Chronicle Condemns Israeli Targeting of Journalists

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestine Chronicle condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli deliberate murder of our Lebanese colleagues, Ghassan Najjar, Mohammed Reda, and Wissam Qassem.

The journalists were targeted by an Israeli airstrike on the residence of the media compound in the southern Lebanese city of Hasbayya on Friday, October 25.

They join a large number of Palestinian and Lebanese journalists who were murdered at the hands of the Israeli army in the last year.

“The international community should shoulder its responsibility to provide protection for journalists who are routinely murdered by the Israeli army”, the Palestine Chronicle said in a statement.

“Labeling journalists as ‘terrorist’, then deliberately murdering them with impunity and with no accountability has been a regular event in Gaza, the West Bank and now Lebanon,” it added.

This is completely unacceptable, and sets a dangerous precedent where journalists will become easy targets, not only in Palestine and Lebanon, but across the world, the statement added.

The Palestine Chronicle also extended its condolences to the brave journalists of Al-Mayadeen and all Lebanese and Palestinian media who are covering the atrocities of the Israeli wars and genocides.

“You have set new, high standards regarding courage, and restore to the media much of its respect considering the moral blindness of western mainstream media,” the Palestine Chronicle editors said.

“You stand at the frontlines of bravery and honor, and we will continue to be guided by you, in this battle for truth, from Gaza to Lebanon, to the world over,” the statement concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)