Thus Spoke a Palestinian Fighter – Resistance Roundup – Day 322

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

When he finished, he released the small drone, which made its way to a fortified military zone the Israeli army had constructed in central Gaza.

As a Palestinian fighter launched a Zouari attack drone over the Netzarim axis in central Gaza, he recited the following short Arabic poem:

“Write on the margin of time that we

Are people of dignity, the most noble tribe.

Let them burn all the palm trees in our land,

We shall rise above the palms as new palm trees.

Let them demolish all the minarets above us,

We are the minarets, so hear the call to prayer.”

The 322nd day of the Israeli war on Gaza was rife with events: Israeli massacres targeting Palestinian civilians, more military evacuation orders, stiff Palestinian resistance, a major operation in the Zaytoun area in northern Gaza, and newly authored verses of Arabic poetry.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam fighters engage in fierce clashes with the enemy forces that have infiltrated south of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, causing killed and wounded among their ranks, and a Yasur helicopter landed to evacuate them.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted 4 Zionist Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells and a Tandem shell near Abu Al-Daqqa junction in Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Yesterday afternoon, Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist force stationed inside the Kamal Adwan School with an anti-fortification TBG shell, engaging with them at point-blank range, causing them to suffer casualties between dead and injured in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood in the west of Rafah city.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting an Israeli command and control center and gatherings at the Netzarim front with a Zouari suicide drone. TRANSLATION NOTE: "Write on the margin of time that we

Are people of dignity, the most noble tribe.

Let them burn… pic.twitter.com/FMmYEST0Gm — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 23, 2024

“After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they targeted a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell near the Abu Sultan Junction in the Tal Al-Sultan neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

“During a complex ambush: The fighters of Al-Qassam targeted several enemy vehicles advancing in the vicinity of the Star factory southeast of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with Al-Yassin 105 shells. As soon as an infantry force advanced towards a house that had been previously rigged with several anti-personnel devices, these devices were detonated, resulting in deaths and injuries among the enemy forces. Helicopters arrived for evacuation.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy who have infiltrated south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We bombarded with mortar shells the soldiers and vehicles of the Zionist enemy who infiltrated south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We bombed Asdod, Asqalan, and the Zionist settlements in the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages.

“Once again, we bombed the Zionist cities and settlements of the Gaza envelope with rocket barrages.

AL-MASIRAH: The Ansarallah in Yemen broadcast footage of a Greek ship burning in the Red Sea, saying it "violated the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine."

“We targeted a Zionist force with three anti-personnel and anti-fortification shells.

“We engaged with its members at close range using hand grenades and automatic weapons, inflicting deaths and injuries during their incursion behind the college in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood in Gaza City.

“We bombed the Zikim military base this Friday afternoon with heavy-caliber mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance fighters on Friday, 23-8-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the headquarters of the Air Surveillance Unit and the Air Operations Command at Meron Base with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:40 on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:10 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted a position of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Tallat Al-Khazzan with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:55 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Ruwaisat al-Alam site in the occupied Kfar Shuba hills, with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 15:55 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the enemy’s artillery positions in Khirbet Maar with a rocket salvo, hitting them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:23 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

CHANNEL 12: More than 100 rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel since this morning. 📹 Kiryat Shmona

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:23 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the headquarters of the Northern Corps at the “Ein Zeitim” base with barrages of rockets, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:10 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted surveillance equipment and a position where Israeli soldiers were stationed at the Metulla site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:25 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:20 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Hadab Yaroun site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Malikiyah site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Al-Abad site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 PM on Friday, 23-08-2024, targeted the Zarit barracks site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on 23-08-2024, bombed the Yiftah barracks with barrages of Katyusha rockets.”

