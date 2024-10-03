To Understand Israel’s Ambitions, You Need Only Listen To Netanyahu’s UN Speeches

By Robert Inlakesh

From Netanyahu’s speech, we can extract the following, that the Israeli regime will pursue “total victory” across the region and continue its escalation until it inflicts defeats on all of its enemies.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the United Nations on September 27 proved his intentions for the region are still what they were in September of 2023. However, now he believes that undoing the past 12 months of chaos can be achieved through even further military escalation.

In September of 2023, Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and presented a map of what he called “a new Middle East”, he used a marker to depict a trade corridor that was planned to run through the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Occupied Palestine. His map labeled the entirety of historic Palestine as “Israel”, deleting the West Bank and Gaza.

Also that September, at the G-20 Summit that was hosted in New Delhi, US President Joe Biden also announced the same India-Middle East-Europe trade route, stating that “this is a really big deal.” It was clear that the US Biden administration and the Israeli government were planning to conclude a normalization deal between Riyadh and Tel Aviv, which would have been necessary to make this trade route possible.

If we are to look back on US policy in the region at that time, it was clear that this was their primary objective, to continue pushing on with what former US President Donald Trump had started with his so-called “Abraham Accords”.

Then, October 7 came, a day that dismantled US-Israeli policy goals and ushered in an era of confrontation. It was very clear that an active attempt was being made – prior to the Hamas-led attack – to completely dismantle the Palestinian cause for national liberation and from listening to Benjamin Netanyahu’s UN speech, it is also clear that this plot entailed further punishing and isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran.

If we now jump to examine Benjamin Netanyahu’s most recent UNGA speech, we will see that the visceral hatred for Iran, the Palestinian people, and all of those who dare to resist it, is still present. However, what is more apparent is the fact that the Israeli Prime Minister’s props were set up this time to present two options, “the dream” and “the nightmare”.

The so-called “dream” was a map that presented a continuation of the US-Israeli endeavors of a pre-October 7 world, normalizing ties with Arab dictatorships and establishing the India-Middle East-Europe trade corridor. While the “nightmare” was a map highlighting the Axis of Resistance countries that are aligned with Iran.

From this speech, we can extract the following, that the Israeli regime will pursue “total victory” across the region and continue its escalation until it inflicts defeats on all of its enemies. That would mean pulling off a devastating blow against the Axis of Resistance which would match the blow that was dealt to Arab Nationalism during the June 1967 war. In 1967, Israel illegally occupied the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Sinai Peninsula and Golan Heights, significantly expanding its territorial control in violation of international law.

Benjamin Netanyahu refuses to even consider the option of agreeing to a ceasefire because he believes he has found his golden opportunity and it is not just him now, the Israeli military, political and intelligence leaderships are behind him. Even more importantly, the US government is fully behind him.

In fact, the US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are running the most pro-Israel government in American history, even surpassing that of Donald Trump; although it seems likely that he would be no different if he had the opportunity while in office.

Harris and Biden have fully supported Israel’s declared invasion of Lebanon and pledged to provide financial and military backing to continue committing a campaign of carpet bombing across the Lebanese territory. If we compare them with former US President Ronald Reagan, who is considered to have led a hard-line Republican administration, he actually joined in on condemning Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden openly praised the assassination of Hezbollah leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in southern Beirut, despite the fact that Israel used approximately 85 tonnes of explosives to pulverize 6 residential buildings and murder an estimated 300 people.

If we compare this with Republican President George W. Bush, in 2004 he openly condemned the Israelis for assassinating the founder of Hamas, Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, because around a dozen civilians were also killed in the strike.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are more extreme than Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush Jr. on the questions of Israel mass murdering civilians and invading other sovereign nations. It is important to understand this in order to comprehend why it is that Benjamin Netanyahu feels so emboldened to behave in the way he does and openly declare his goals at the United Nations, in a speech in which he accused the UN of antisemitism.

(The Palestine Chronicle)