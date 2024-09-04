‘Transferred Ten Times’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 234

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Palestinian Resistance group Al-Qassam Brigades has released another video, of two of the six Israelis who were killed in Gaza and whose bodies were recently recovered by Israeli forces from the city of Rafah in southern Gaza.

In the recording, a male prisoner, Alexander Lobanov, stated that he was captured on October 7 at the Re’im Festival.

He said that the prisoners are enduring severe conditions due to the lack of basic necessities in Gaza, like water, electricity, and food.

“We are afraid and have difficulty sleeping. They (the Qassam fighters – PC) transferred me ten times to save my life,” he said.

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, Lobanov said, “You failed and neglected us on October 7, and now you continue to fail in every attempt to release us alive.”

Lobanov accused the Israeli government of attempting to avoid negotiating their release, stating, “You’re just trying to kill us for not making a deal.”

He urged the Israeli people to take action: “Go out to the streets and demonstrate,” he said.

Lobanov also referenced the Gilad Shalit deal, reminding the Israeli government that over a thousand Palestinian prisoners were released in that agreement.

‘Israel Abandoned Us’

The second prisoner, Carmel Gat, from the Be’eri settlement, explained that she had been taken from her parents’ house on October 7.

Gat also criticized Netanyahu for neglecting the prisoners, who are at constant risk due to Israeli attacks. Gat described the harsh conditions she is facing, lacking water, food, and hygiene supplies, and mentioned that she knows nothing about the fate of other prisoners.

“The attacks do not stop, and I do not know whether I will get out of here alive or not because of them,” she said, accusing the Israeli government of abandoning her family and the residents of Be’eri.

Gat called on the Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, to “stop the negligence and stop this bombing and take us back to our homes.”

She also urged the Israeli public to “continue demonstrating”, saying, “Do not compromise and do not allow anyone to close the door to negotiations.”

Meanwhile, in Gaza, in the West Bank and in south Lebanon, Palestinian and Lebanese resistance continued.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: In a video recorded before his death, Israeli captive Alexander Lubnov said that Qassam fighters transferred him 10 times to save his life. He also said: “Go out in the streets (to demonstrate) and do everything to get us out while we are still alive.” pic.twitter.com/bamR2c9cfK — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 4, 2024

Below are the latest statements from the main Palestinian Resistance groups in the West Bank and Gaza.

The statements below also contain the latest announcement by the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which continues to target Israeli occupation forces in occupied south Lebanon and northern Israel.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters in Nablus confronted the enemy forces in the axis of the Specialized (Hospital) and targeted enemy forces and military vehicles with direct bullets, inflicting confirmed hits.

“Our fighters targeted the occupation forces invading Nour Shams camp with blessed bullets and are now engaged in armed clashes on the Maslakh axis in Nour Shams camp.

“Our fighters successfully detonated a highly explosive device targeting a Zionist D9 bulldozer on Nablus Street in Nour Shams camp, resulting in a direct hit.

“Our fighters continue to fight fierce battles with enemy forces at the entrance to the camp axis, showering the enemy forces with heavy barrages of bullets.

“Our fighters detonated a number of pre-prepared explosive devices on enemy bulldozers at the entrance to the camp axis, confirming direct casualties.

“Our fighters detonated an explosive device that was planted in advance on a military vehicle on Nablus Street, making direct hits.

“Our fighters detonated a high-powered explosive device on a military vehicle on the Manshiya axis, confirming direct casualties.

“Our fighters are engaged in violent clashes with the occupation soldiers and vehicles in the Manshiya axis, achieving confirmed casualties among the enemy forces in Nour Shams camp.

“For the second time, our fighters detonated a high-powered explosive device in a Zionist military jeep on the Nablus Street axis in Nour Shams camp, achieving direct hits.

“In revenge for the blood of our brave (Shujaa) commander of the land, our fighters lured an infantry force into a pre-planned, complex ambush on the Nablus Street axis. Once the force reached the kill zone, our heroes of the engineering unit detonated an anti-personnel Shujaa-1 explosive device, inflicting deaths and injuries among the force. Our heroes also bombarded the force with barrages of bullets and executed direct sniper fire toward the reinforcements, resulting in confirmed casualties.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 04-09-2024, bombarded the command center of the Sahel Battalion at the Beit Hillel barracks and the enemy’s artillery positions in Dishon with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, 04-09-2024, targeted a position of enemy soldiers in the Zarit barracks (the headquarters of the battalion of the Western Brigade) with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with rocket weapons at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, hitting it directly.

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah carried out several operations against Israeli military sites. pic.twitter.com/Rx15wZJb6r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 4, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills in Lebanon with rocket weapons at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Hanita site with artillery shells at 3:50 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Marj site with rocket weapons at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 19:40 on Wednesday 04-09-2024, targeted Israeli enemy artillery positions in Zaoura that have been attacking our people and villages, with a barrage of Katyusha rockets.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Wednesday, 04-09-2024, added the new settlement of Neot Mordechai to its fire plans and targeted it for the first time with barrages of Katyusha rockets.”