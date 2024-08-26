Truce Deal at a Dead-end – Israel Refuses to Withdraw from Philadelphi Corridor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Hamas official revealed to Anadolu that the mediators in Egypt and Qatar informed the Palestinian delegation in Cairo of a new proposal ceasefire deal, which neither includes a permanent ceasefire nor a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Negotiations in Cairo between the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas and Israel reached an impasse on Sunday due to Israeli refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, Al-Jazeera reported.

The departure of official delegates on Sunday – following a new round of negotiations – was seen as a sign of failure to make any progress.

This was reportedly confirmed by the Israeli website Walla, which quoted an Israeli official as saying that differences between the two sides still exist.

Other statements were made by Israeli officials who told the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN), that there is a slim likelihood that the Cairo talks will lead to progress in the prisoner swap negotiations.

According to KAN, the mandate granted to the Israeli negotiating team restricted it from reaching an accord on the Philadelphi Corridor. An Israeli technical delegation, however, remained in Cairo to pursue the negotiations and narrow the remaining gaps, according to the Israeli channel.

On that matter, an American official confirmed to CNN that the ceasefire negotiations will pursue in the coming days stressing that the negotiating teams will remain in the Egyptian capital to resolve all pending issues.

In that framework, a Hamas official revealed to Anadolu news agency that the mediators in Egypt and Qatar informed the Palestinian resistance delegation in Cairo of a new proposal ceasefire deal, which neither includes a permanent ceasefire nor a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.

Pending Issues

Always according to the same Hamas official, the new proposal with the Israeli demands, not only gives Israel control over the 14-kilometer border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip but also grants it a military presence in the Strip.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas issued a statement on August 20 following claims by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accepted the new US proposal.

Only hours after Blinken’s announcement, Netanyahu returned to reaffirm his previous conditions, insisting that the war on Gaza will not stop.

Hamas confirmed in the clarification, a copy of which was obtained by Al-Jazeera, its commitment and immediate readiness to implement what it agreed to on July 2.

What Hamas had agreed on back then was based on a speech made by US President Joe Biden and the UN Security Council resolution that followed.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,435 Palestinians have been killed, and 93,534 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

