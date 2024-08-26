‘Dangerous Declaration’ – Ben-Gvir Says He Would Build Synagogue at Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has caused an outcry after claiming that Jews have the right to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and that if he could, he would build a synagogue at the site.

“The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there,” Ben-Gvir, the leader of the Jewish Power Party told Israel’s Army Radio, according to a post on X on Monday.

Ben-Gvir’s comments came amid repeated incursions into the compound by illegal Jewish settlers in full view of Israeli police who are under the responsibility of the far-right minister.

According to Haaretz, he also said “there won’t be a discriminatory policy” at the mosque compound,” adding “you’re allowed to pray.” He further said, “If I was able to do anything I wanted to do at the Temple Mount, the flag of Israel would have been raised there long ago.”

‘Irresponsible Act’

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant slammed Ben-Gvir saying his actions are a danger to the security of Israel.

“Challenging the status quo on the Temple Mount is a dangerous, unnecessary and irresponsible act,” Gallant said on X.

He stated that Ben-Gvir’s “actions endanger the national security of the State of Israel and its international status.”

ערעור הסטטוס קוו בהר הבית הוא מעשה מסוכן, מיותר וחסר אחריות. פעולותיו של בן גביר מסכנות את ביטחונה הלאומי של מדינת ישראל ואת מעמדה הבינלאומי. הפעולה שביצע צה״ל אתמול לבלימת מתקפת חיזבאללה חיזקה את מדינת ישראל, הצהרותיו של בן גביר – מחלישות אותנו. — יואב גלנט – Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) August 26, 2024

Israel’s Interior Minister Moshe Arbel called on Netanyahu to remove Ben-Gvir from his post overseeing police, warning that his “lack of thinking could be paid for in blood,” the Times of Israel reported.

Ben-Gvir’s “irresponsible comments put into doubt Israel’s strategic alliances with Muslim states as part of an alliance against the evil Iranian axis,” he reportedly added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the report also said, immediately put out a statement saying “There is no change to the status quo on the Temple Mount.”

Call to OIC, Muslim World

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas called Ben-Gvir’s statements “a dangerous declaration,” adding that “the Arab and Islamic nations must bear their responsibilities in protecting Al-Aqsa and the sanctities.”

“The unprecedented crimes being committed by the fascist occupation in the Gaza Strip, extensive violations in the West Bank, and the free hand given to its extremist ministers to implement their malicious plans in Al-Quds and the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque—by desecrating, storming, and conducting provocative tours in it on a daily basis—are policies that pour more fuel on the fire and will only be met with more resistance from our people to protect our sanctities,” Hamas said in a statement.

The movement called on “Arab and Islamic nations- governments, peoples, and organizations, led by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation – to stand up to their responsibilities, to take a firm stance against the occupation’s plans and its blatant attacks on the first Qibla and the third of the Two Holy Mosques, and to work by all means to stop this brutal aggression against our Palestinian people and to protect our Islamic and Christian sanctities, foremost of which is the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

‘Policy Over Jewish Prayer’

Earlier this month, Ben-Gvir along with a fellow government minister and thousands of Jewish settlers, stormed the courtyards of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under the protection of Israeli occupation forces.

During the incursion, Ben-Gvir reportedly claimed that significant progress had been made in imposing Israeli sovereignty and authority over what he called the Temple Mount, stating, “Our policy is to permit Jewish prayer here”.

(PC, Anadolu)