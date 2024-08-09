By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas announced that Yahya Sinwar is its new leader, following the assassination of the movement’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Friday that the military wing of Hamas had pledged allegiance to the “fighting leader” Yahya Sinwar, and expressed their full readiness to carry out his directives.

In a post shared on its Telegram channel, Abu Obeida stated that Sinwar’s selection as the head of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas, following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, is a testament to the group’s vitality, unity, and strength.

“The Al-Qassam Brigades pledge their allegiance to the fighting leader Yahya Sinwar and announce their full readiness to carry out his decisions,” Abu Obeida stated.

“They see his selection as the head of the movement, succeeding our martyr fighter leader Ismail Haniyeh, as evidence of the movement’s vitality, cohesion, and strength, by the grace of Allah Almighty,” it concluded.

Sinwar’s Election

Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran on July 31, leaving Hamas with the decision and challenge to select a new leader.

Hamas’s leadership is divided between three commands, one led by Saleh al-Arouri in the West Bank, another by Yahya Sinwar in Gaza, and Khaled Meshaal abroad.

Haniyeh was the overall leader.

Israel assassinated Arouri in January, and Haniyeh a few days ago.

Following days of deliberations, the Palestinian shura – deliberation – council elected Sinwar as its new overall leader.

Who is Sinwar

Before his appointment, Sinwar had been the leader of Hamas in Gaza since 2017 and was re-elected in 2021.

Sinwar was released in 2011 after spending 23 years in Israeli prisons. He was one of over a thousand prisoners freed in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in the ‘Wafa al-Ahra’ deal.

Israel considers Sinwar the mastermind behind Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, carried out by the Palestinian Resistance on October 7, 2023.

As a result, Israel has declared that eliminating Sinwar is a primary objective of its ongoing military operations in Gaza.

(PC, AJA)