GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘War of Extermination’ Continues | Why Drone from Yemen Succeeded | Netanyahu Hesitant – Day 288

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said that the continuation of the war of extermination against the Palestinian people in Gaza is Israel’s practical response to the International Court of Justice. A report by Israel’s Channel 12 revealed intelligence information about the reasons behind the success of a drone launched from Yemen in reaching Tel Aviv and causing the death of an Israeli citizen. According to Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (KAN), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hesitant to ratify a prisoner swap deal with Hamas before his trip to Washington this week. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 38,848 Palestinians have been killed, and 89,459 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Saturday, July 20, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: air raid sirens are sounding in the areas of Kibbutz Dan, Dafna and Sha’ar Yashuf in the Galilee Finger on the border with Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We blew up a tunnel with an Israeli infantry force west of Rafah.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed the Nahal Oz site with mortar shells.

Doctors at Al-Awda Hospital managed to save a little baby from his mother's womb after she was killed by the Israeli occupation in Nuseirat camp yesterday. pic.twitter.com/SP5WMVFzSX — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 20, 2024

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombardment targeted the home of the Al-Sabbagh family in the Al-Zarqa area, north of Gaza City, leaving two martyrs and a number of wounded.

Saturday, July 20, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The continuation of the war of extermination against our Palestinian people throughout the Gaza Strip, and the deaths of dozens of martyrs during the past 24 hours, most of whom are children and women, is Israel’s practical response to the International Court of Justice.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Intensive air and artillery bombardment targeted the Al-Da’wa area, north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: A report by Israel’s Channel 12 revealed intelligence information about the reasons behind the success of a drone launched from Yemen in reaching Tel Aviv and causing the death of an Israeli citizen.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli warplanes attacked military buildings belonging to Hezbollah in the Houla area in southern Lebanon.

Saturday, July 20, 1o:00 am (GMT+2)

BERNIE SANDERS: Netanyahu is a war criminal and I will not attend his speech.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: journalist Mohammed Jasser, his wife and two children were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted their home in Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

KAN: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hesitant to ratify a prisoner swap deal with Hamas before his trip to Washington this week.

Saturday, July 20, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE NEWS AGENCY: Israeli air force launched an air strike on the town of Houla in the south of the country.

UKMTO: We received a report of a missile attack targeting a cargo ship 83 nautical miles southeast of the Yemeni city of Aden.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the occupation soldiers at the Manara site with artillery.

AL-JAZEERA: Heavy Israeli artillery shelling targeted Al-Bureij camp and the surrounding areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, July 20, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation forces continue to blow up houses in the center of Rafah city, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens were sounding at the Israeli military site of Al-Manara in the Upper Galilee on the border with Lebanon.

AMBREY: British maritime security firm Ambrey said it was investigating an attack on a cargo ship 61 nautical miles west of Hodeidah, Yemen.

WHO: The World Health Organization has warned of an increased risk of vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli helicopters were firing in the eastern areas of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

BREAKING| Israeli fighter jets attack a tower in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/cFnYJhTy07 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting him in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

SOCIAL MEDIA: Doctors at Al-Awda Hospital succeeded in saving a fetus from the womb of his mother, who was killed in Nuseirat and was nine months pregnant.

Saturday, July 20, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll resulting from the Israeli bombardment of a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, has risen to eight.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Three Palestinians in an Israeli bombardment of a house in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

MEDICAL SOURCES: Four Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli bombardment of Jabalia, north of the Gaza Strip.

Saturday, July 20, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, was subjected to artillery shelling and gunfire from Israeli tanks.

Photos reveal what's left of the Shurehi family's home in Nuseirat after Israeli airstrikes turned it into rubble this dawn, killing 4 family members. pic.twitter.com/nNtKPcjs9G — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) July 20, 2024

Saturday, July 20, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 4 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces bombed the Ayyad family home in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in 5 martyrs and 10 wounded.

Saturday, July 20, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli airstrike targeted the Ayyad family’s home in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in deaths and injuries.

Saturday, July 20, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Al-Quds Brigades announced that it and the Al-Qassam Brigades had targeted, in a joint operation, “a Zionist vehicle with a 105 Al-Yassin missile in Al-Shaboura camp in Rafah” in the southern Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)