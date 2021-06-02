Two Palestinians Killed by Leftover Explosive in Gaza

Israeli warplanes attacked hundreds of 'targets' in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Two Palestinians were killed today after military ordnance left over from the last 11-day Israeli onslaught on the southern area of the Gaza Strip exploded.

The explosion occurred in the city of Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza.

This brings the total number of Palestinians, including children and women, who were killed as a result of the last Israeli onslaught on the Strip to 257.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

