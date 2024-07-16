‘Urban Warfare’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 284

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Hamza is the nom de guerre of the spokesman of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In his statement on Tuesday, Abu Hamza did not focus as much on the material achievements of the Resistance compared to his elaboration of the strategy used by the various fighting groups, battling the Israeli military in the Strip.

In the statement, Abu Hamza said that the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza “is engaged in the most complex and difficult type of combat (urban warfare)”.

To achieve this, “it has trained and prepared itself in a manner that aligns with its capabilities and resources, yielding results that match every military operation it conducts,” Abu Hamza added.

He also noted that the “resistance in Gaza has disrupted the calculations of the Israeli enemy and deprived it of achieving any of its objectives, not giving it the opportunity to position itself at any point or location without targeting its vehicles and soldiers.”

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah, in addition to the full text of Abu Hamza’s statement.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Abu Hamza

“The inspiring moral and ideological elements possessed by the resistance have formed a spiritual drive and support that allowed it to stand firm in its fight against the enemy with unparalleled courage and fortitude. “Our resistance in Gaza has disrupted the calculations of the Israeli enemy and deprived it of achieving any of its objectives, not giving it the opportunity to position itself at any point or location without targeting its vehicles and soldiers. “Our resistance is engaged in the most complex and difficult type of combat (urban warfare), for which it has trained and prepared itself in a manner that aligns with its capabilities and resources, yielding results that match every military operation it conducts.

“Our fighters have adapted to the geography of Gaza with its alleys and tunnels, utilizing both above-ground and underground environments to serve their plans and combat tools, reaching their targets and engaging from point-blank range. “Victory over the enemy is coming and assured, Allah willing, and its indicators are tangible and increasing day by day in every confrontation that has happened or will happen. “Military operations in the Gaza Strip have a complex and unique nature, making open coordination between joints at the central leadership level difficult. “Coordination between factions in some military operations remains based on field needs and the geographical nature which the fighters rely on in their defense of any area the enemy advances to. “The relationship between the fighters of the factions, especially the brothers in Saraya Al-Quds and Al-Qassam, is strong, as well as with other factions, allowing the sons of small or large areas to cooperate among themselves as required by each operation. “Political coordination between the resistance factions is facilitated, open, and ongoing, with a high level of performance. “The enemy is deceptive and maneuvering, and what we see is that Netanyahu and the madmen in his government are detached from reality, practicing no kind of politics, only caring about continuing the war. “The continuation of the war secures their future in power, distances them from trials, and keeps them from the fear of government collapse and early elections. “What will force this corrupt government to accept any agreement, as we see it, is reaching a point where their army is unable to continue the war. “What will also force this corrupt government to accept any agreement is their army’s inability to bear more losses without any political gain. “The entry of the occupation army into Rafah is a foregone conclusion and proceeds according to their military plans, which will only bring them more defeat. “We are dealing with the enemy now in Gaza as an occupier of our land, and we see no value in the enemy’s calculations in this regard. “The enemy has experienced Gaza before, as did its leaders who had significant military capabilities, such as Dayan, Rabin, and Sharon, who withdrew from it, and Gaza was not as militarily strong then as it is now. “When we describe our enemy as an occupier, this means for us that we will fight it to the last bullet. “The enemy knows that fighting in Gaza for years will not achieve its objectives, as the ammunition we possess is hard to count, in terms of equipment and types, and the creative ability to manufacture in the harshest conditions still exists. “We do not underestimate the enemy’s capabilities; we account for that in our fight with it, and in return, it should not underestimate our capabilities, for the coming days will be the decisive say between us and it. “The enemy’s future is doomed to vanish, a Quranic certainty we believe in and work towards, and what was impossible in past times has now become possible and acceptable to reason and logic. “The enemy’s army no longer convinces its people of providing any degree of security for them and their future, so how can it convince them that it will rule militarily in Gaza? “Welcome to the enemy’s army in the hell of Gaza if it thinks of ruling militarily! And if it cannot, then what we say about the inevitability of the collapse of its entity is achieved and confirmed, Allah willing.”

Al-Qassam Brigades

“WATCH: Targeting enemy vehicles and a building in which occupation soldiers were barricaded inside east of Rafah in the southern Strip.

“We are engaged in clashes with the occupation forces, using machine guns and explosive devices, in Al-Marah neighborhood.”

Al-Quds Brigades

“We bombed Sderot and settlements in the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage.

“We announce the introduction of the Sakhra 1 explosive device last night during the raid on the city of Tubas. This device was put into service for the first time and, with God’s help, was detonated on one of the occupation’s vehicles.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 16-07-2024, as follows:

“1. Targeting the Kiryat Shmona settlement (Al-Khalisa village) with dozens of Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and targeting of civilians, especially in Kfar Tibnit, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians. Targeting the Sahel Battalion headquarters in the Beit Hillel barracks with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and targeting of civilians, especially in Kfar Tibnit, resulting in the martyrdom of two civilians. Targeting the Kabri settlement with a barrage of Katyusha rockets, as part of response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and targeting of civilians, especially the horrific massacre that claimed the lives of three children. Targeting the settlements of Kfar Hoshon, Or HaGanuz, Bar Yohai, and Meron with dozens of Katyusha rockets, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages, safe homes, and especially Kfar Kila, Aytarun, Aita al-Shaab, Umm al-Tout, and the martyrdom of the three children.”

