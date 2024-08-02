‘Unforgivable Killing’ – Millions Mourn Haniyeh around the World

Millions of people took part in funeral prayers in absentia for Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, across several Islamic and Arab countries.

These prayers were held in conjunction with the funeral and burial in the Qatari capital of Doha, on Friday.

‘Unforgivable Killing’ – Indonesia

In Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim country, funeral prayers in absentia were offered for Ismail Haniyeh and the martyrs of Gaza and Palestine in various cities and mosques, including the Istiqlal Mosque.

The events were attended by officials, diplomats, and the public. Before the prayers, solidarity programs were held in Jakarta and educational institutions across the country, marking more than 300 days since the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo condemned the assassination of Haniyeh, calling it “unforgivable violence and killing” and noting that it occurred on Iranian soil. Vice President Ma’ruf Amin described Haniyeh as “a fighter for the liberation and independence of Palestine from Israeli occupation.”

‘Most Despicable Crime’ – Malaysia

In Malaysia, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined the funeral prayer in absentia at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur.

The government instructed all mosques in the country to hold similar prayers for Haniyeh and the martyrs of Palestine.

A national march is planned for Sunday, involving various political and popular groups, including the opposition, to reaffirm solidarity with the Palestinian cause and denounce the occupation’s actions.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim condemned the assassination, describing it as the “most despicable” crime, targeting a “hero who fought for the freedom and independence of his people and homeland.”

‘New Spirit of Resistance’ – Pakistan

In Pakistan, millions participated in the funeral prayer in absentia for Haniyeh across all mosques, following a call by the ruling coalition after a special meeting.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the assassination, calling it a violation of norms, while the Pakistani parliament passed a resolution condemning the attack.

Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, head of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, said that Haniyeh’s martyrdom had inspired a new spirit of resistance.

Türkiye

In Türkiye, funeral prayers in absentia were held in numerous cities, most notably Istanbul and Ankara, with tens of thousands participating.

Worshippers gathered at the Fatih and Hagia Sophia mosques in Istanbul to pay their respects.

Palestine and Arab Countries

Sheikh Akram Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque, mourned Haniyeh from the pulpit during Friday prayers in Jerusalem, amidst chants from worshipers.

Funeral prayers in absentia were also held in Nablus for Haniyeh and other Palestinian martyrs, as well as in several Yemeni cities including Sanaa and Taiz.

In Lebanon, thousands joined a symbolic funeral in Beirut, while in Jordan, hundreds participated in marches across several cities condemning Haniyeh’s assassination and showing solidarity with Gaza.

Haniyeh’s body was buried after Friday prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque in Doha, with a large crowd in attendance, including Palestinian, Arab, and Islamic leaders.

On Wednesday morning, Hamas announced that Haniyeh was martyred in a “Zionist raid” on his residence in Tehran, a day after he attended the inauguration ceremony of Iran’s new President, Masoud Pezeshkian.

