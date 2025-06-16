US Embassy Issues ‘Security Alert’: Staff Ordered to Shelter ‘Until Further Notice’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The US embassy described the security environment as “complex,” and advised that it “can change quickly.”

The US Embassy in Israel issued a “Security Alert” on Sunday, directing all US government employees and their family members in Israel, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip “to shelter in place until further notice” due to the escalating conflict between Tel Aviv and Iran.

“The U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning,” the embassy stated on its website.

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly,” the statement added.

The embassy noted that in response to security incidents and “without advance notice,” it “may further restrict or prohibit U.S. government employees and their family members from traveling to certain areas of Israel (including the Old City of Jerusalem) and the West Bank.”

It also advised employees and family members to avoid all demonstrations “and large gatherings,” as well as areas where there is a heavy police presence.

‘Minor Damage’ from Iranian Missile

On Monday, US Ambassador to Israel, Mark Huckabee, said on X that the US Embassy in Israel & Consulate “will officially remain closed today as shelter in place still in effect. “

He added that the embassy in Tel Aviv sustained some “minor damage from concussions of Iranian missile hits” near the embassy, “but no injuries to US personnel.”

Operation Rising Lion

On Saturday, the US State Department authorized the voluntary departure of some non-emergency staff and relatives, according to the Anadolu news agency.

The escalation between Israel and Iran began at dawn on Friday when Israel, with tacit support from the United States, launched ‘Operation Rising Lion’, a large-scale aerial assault on Iranian nuclear facilities, missile bases, and key personnel.

That evening, Iran responded with ‘True Promise 3’, launching dozens of ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli cities, killing at least 13 and injuring hundreds, according to Israeli sources.

Iran’s Warning

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned on Sunday that if Israeli attacks continue, Iran’s response would become “more decisive and severe.” He stated that the Iranian military had so far responded “forcefully and appropriately.”

On Monday, ​​Israeli media confirmed that around 100 missiles were launched by Iran in the latest barrage. Israeli Army Radio reported that Israel’s air defenses failed to intercept at least 10 of them.

