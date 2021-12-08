WATCH: Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Under Siege after Alleged Stabbing Attack

Israeli forces cordoned off the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem Wednesday morning, following the stabbing of an Israeli Jewish settler in the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Photos | Israeli occupation forces left all of this destruction behind after raiding and sabotaging a school in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem, arresting 5 female Palestinians under the pretext of an alleged stabbing attempt.#SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/Pdy8bSNNvH — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 8, 2021

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli police closed all roads leading to the neighborhood, broke into homes, stopped and checked cars and buses as a helicopter hovered over the area in search of the alleged attacker identified as a woman who was able to get away.

Israeli occupation forces closed all the roads leading to Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied Jerusalem after a colonial settler got injured in an alleged stabbing attempt. #SaveSheikhJarrah pic.twitter.com/SlaZEaHCPQ — Wafa News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) December 8, 2021

Later, Israeli police raided nearby schools and detained two girls and two teachers, local sourced told WAFA.

The stabbed woman was reported to be 30 years of age and was said to be in light condition.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)