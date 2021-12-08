WATCH: Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah Under Siege after Alleged Stabbing Attack

Israeli occupation forces assault Palestinians and search their vehicles in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli forces cordoned off the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem Wednesday morning, following the stabbing of an Israeli Jewish settler in the area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that Israeli police closed all roads leading to the neighborhood, broke into homes, stopped and checked cars and buses as a helicopter hovered over the area in search of the alleged attacker identified as a woman who was able to get away.

Later, Israeli police raided nearby schools and detained two girls and two teachers, local sourced told WAFA.

The stabbed woman was reported to be 30 years of age and was said to be in light condition.

