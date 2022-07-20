WATCH: Jewish Settler Shoots Palestinian Man in Jerusalem

A Palestinian man was shot by an illegal Jewish settler in occupied East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Jewish settler shot a Palestinian man in the occupied city of East Jerusalem on Tuesday, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and media sources said that a Jewish settler opened fire at a Palestinian man, in his 40s, in the illegal settlement of Ramot, seriously wounding him.

The man was shot for allegedly trying to stab a 41-year-old settler at a bus stop.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

