GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Destroying Hamas Not Realistic’ | Iran Warns against War in Lebanon | Majdal Shams Rejects Israeli Leaders – Day 296

Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying that the Israeli Prime Minister’s goal of destroying Hamas is not realistic. The Iranian foreign ministry warned Israel against any new operation in Lebanon under the pretext of the Majdal Shams incident. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened the Lebanese group, and said in a comment on the fall of a shell in Majdal Shams that “Hezbollah is responsible and will pay the price.” According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, July 28, 9:00 pm (GMT+2)

MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 31 Palestinians were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, since dawn on Sunday.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper expected that the Israeli Security Cabinet would approve a strong response to the Lebanese Hezbollah, leading to days of fighting that would go beyond the rules of engagement.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We sniped two Israeli soldiers and directly hit them in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis.

AXIOS: Washington warns Gallant against launching a military strike on Beirut.

Sunday, July 28, 8:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Fierce clashes are taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces that have penetrated the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

MACRON: Paris is fully committed to preventing any new escalation in the Middle East region.

US: We reaffirm America’s support for Israel’s security. We are working on a diplomatic solution to stop the attacks on the Lebanese-Israeli border.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli fighter jets launched several raids on the outskirts of the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.

NYT: Netanyahu is the main reason behind Israel’s tough stance in the Rome talks.

Sunday, July 28, 7:30 pm (GMT+2)

AXIOS: Mossad chief returns from meeting with mediators in Rome.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted an armored personnel carrier with a Red Arrow-guided missile in Rafah.

KAN: The Israeli cabinet meeting began to determine the mechanism of the Israeli response to Hezbollah after the attack on Majdal Shams in the occupied Golan.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We are fighting fierce battles from zero distance in Tal al-Hawa.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces blew up residential blocks in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City, noting that Israeli military helicopters fired heavily at the neighborhood.

Sunday, July 28, 6:30 pm (GMT+2)

DRUZE LEADER IN LEBANON, WALID JUMBLATT: The Israeli claim that the resistance fired the rocket at Majdal Shams is a lie. Israel attacks, kills and destroys every moment in Lebanon. It is time for Israel to understand that it cannot eliminate the spirit of resistance.

ISMAIL HANIYEH: We call for August 3 to be a global national day to support Gaza and the prisoners.

ISRAELI ARMY: An officer and a soldier from the armored brigade were seriously wounded today in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 27 Palestinians were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis since dawn today due to the continued Israeli bombardment.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The army prepared possible scenarios for an attack on Lebanon and presented them to the political leadership.

Sunday, July 28, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 12: A house in the Western Galilee was hit directly after sirens went off in the area.

EGYPT: The Egyptian Foreign Ministry warned of the danger of opening a new war front with Lebanon following the Majdal Shams strike in the occupied Golan.

Sunday, July 28, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM: we targeted an Israeli force with an anti-personnel explosive device, killing and wounding them in the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

HEZBOLLAH: We bombed a position of Israeli soldiers in Al-Manara.

CHANNEL 14: Military leaders oppose attacking infrastructure in Lebanon.

Sunday, July 28, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Netzarim axis.

WSJ: US officials exchanged messages with Iran to calm tensions.

AL-JAZEERA Israeli aircraft bombed a residential apartment opposite the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Al-Nasr neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

Seems that the apparent false flag in Majdal Shams is pointed at the US as much as it is Lebanon. Israel can’t fight Hezbollah and Iran without the US, so it resorts to deceptions to convince Washington to fight on its behalf. Who needs enemies with an ally like that! pic.twitter.com/BTr3427ZC7 — Dan Cohen (@dancohen3000) July 27, 2024

MEDICAL SOURCES: The bodies of 15 Palestinians have arrived at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis since dawn today.

NORWEGIAN FM: We urge avoiding a major regional war.

FRENCH FM: We condemn the attack on Majdal Shams, and call on all parties to exercise restraint and avoid any military escalation.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike in central Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 28, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted the enemy’s command rooms in the Netzarim axis.

ISRAELI PM’S OFFICE: Netanyahu was heading to the Defense Ministry for security consultations ahead of a cabinet meeting.

AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in an Israeli raid that targeted the tents of the displaced west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip

CHANNEL 13: A rocket fell on an open area in Netiv Ha’asara in the Gaza Strip, southern Israel.

ISRAELI MINISTER OF NEGEV AND GALILEE: We demand that Beirut be set on fire and burn.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli raid west of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 28, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Netiv Ha’asara in the Gaza Strip, southern Israel.

BLINKEN:

Evidence suggests that the missile that hit the Golan was from Hezbollah.

We are in dialogue with Israel and we do not want an escalation in the conflict.

A ceasefire in Gaza would be an opportunity to achieve lasting calm along the Blue Line between Israel and Lebanon.

LEBANESE FM: Any major Israeli attack will lead to a regional war.

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian citizen was killed and others were injured, as a result of Israeli shelling of the industrial area southwest of Gaza City.

WALLA: Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich faced protests upon his arrival in the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights to participate in the funeral of those killed as a result of a rocket falling on a stadium in the town yesterday, Saturday.

BREAKING: Residents of the Druze town of Majdal Shams chant against visiting far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, calling him a "criminal" and demanding his departure from the Golan Heights. pic.twitter.com/sBnwFuTKsp — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 28, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

CHANNEL 13: Residents of the town of Majdal Shams in the Golan Heights attacked members of the Israeli Likud party who participated in the funeral of those killed in the attack on the town yesterday, Saturday.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 39,324 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,830 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

KIRBY: Israel still faces serious threats to its security.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli Mossad chief arrives in Rome to participate in Gaza negotiations.

ISRAELI FM: Saturday’s “massacre” represents a crossing of all red lines by Hezbollah.

CHANNEL 12: Stock prices on the Israeli Stock Exchange witnessed a sharp decline, amid fears of a war breaking out in the north.

Sunday, July 28, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

ALI KHAMENEI: The power of resistance is growing and Israel could not break it.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli helicopter landed in the town of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, amid artillery shelling.

إعلام إسرائيلي: وصول رئيس الموساد إلى روما للمشاركة في اجتماع صفقة التبادل #العربية_عاجل — العربية عاجل (@AlArabiya_Brk) July 28, 2024

ISRAEL HAYOM: The army began maneuvers simulating the transfer of wounded during a war in the north.

AL-JAZEERA: A child died of his injuries in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN FM: Any foolish Israeli move could lead to expanding the scope of the war.

EHUD BARAK: It is not in Israel’s interest to engage in a comprehensive conflict with Hezbollah.

Sunday, July 28, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of eight Palestinians arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, since Sunday morning.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army launched two raids on areas east of Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation artillery shelled areas northwest of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Forcing civilians out of their homes, Israeli occupation forces continue demolition of residential compounds in #Rafah, east of Khan Younis, Al Nuseirat and Gaza City! pic.twitter.com/CdrO1a4Zp0 — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) July 27, 2024

LAPID: Statements by Israeli government officials are an insult to the residents of the north.

IRANIAN FM: Iran warns Israel against any new risk in Lebanon under the pretext of the Majdal Shams incident.

Sunday, July 28, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

GANTZ: A major response is required to Hezbollah and Lebanon, and the situation cannot continue like this.

GALLANT: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant threatened the Lebanese Hezbollah, and said in a comment on the fall of a shell in Majdal Shams that “Hezbollah is responsible and will pay the price.”

Sunday, July 28, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation army’s artillery targeted areas in the east and north of Khan Yunis, and also targeted areas in the north of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

LAVROV: Russia’s TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying that completely destroying Hamas is not realistic, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that it bombed weapons caches and infrastructure in Shebriha, Burj al-Shamali, Al-Bekaa, Kfar Kila, Rab Thalatheen and Khiyam in Lebanon.

Sunday, July 28, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sources from the town of Majdal Shams in the occupied Syrian Golan told Al Jazeera that 40 injured people, including 17 in critical condition, are being treated in several hospitals in the area.

Some important remarks to keep in mind regarding the Majdal Shams tragedy : 1. This did not happen in Israel! The Golan Heights, occupied by Israel since 1967, are internationally recognized as part of Syria. 2. The Druze community in the Golan Heights largely rejects Israeli… pic.twitter.com/VqEQek53Dr — Dyab Abou Jahjah (@Aboujahjah) July 27, 2024

Sunday, July 28, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the death of one of its soldiers from wounds he sustained a week ago in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sunday, July 28, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: the Israeli occupation forces launched raids on the outskirts of the town of Burj al-Shamali and the towns of Khiyam and Abbasiya in southern Lebanon.

Sunday, July 28, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

REUTERS (citing UN officials): The exchange of fire on the Lebanese-Israeli border could lead the region to a “catastrophe.” The officials called for “maximum restraint” in the region.

