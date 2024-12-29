Israel Reveals Details – Hamas Denies Claims on Haniyeh’s Murder

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In an effort to bolster its repeated claims of winning the war against Palestinian Resistance, Israeli authorities have revealed details about the killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran.

UPDATE: Hamas has rejected Israeli claims about the assassination of its former political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, during an official visit to Tehran. The movement stated that a joint investigation with Iranian security agencies revealed that Haniyeh was killed by a guided missile targeting his phone, not an explosive device planted in his room, as Israel alleged. Hamas denounced the incident as a grave violation of Iran’s sovereignty and accused Israel of fabricating the narrative to deflect attention from its actions.

Original Report

In a chilling revelation aired by Israel’s Channel 12, an investigation into the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas’s political bureau, sheds light on the covert operation carried out by Mossad.

The investigation alleged that Haniyeh, a key figure in the Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation, was killed in a highly sensitive and meticulously planned operation inside Tehran, Iran, on July 31, 2024.

The Israeli military’s censorship, which typically limits the release of such sensitive information, allowed Channel 12 to report on the circumstances surrounding Haniyeh’s death.

According to the investigation, the Palestinian leader had been one of the principal planners of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which targeted Israeli settlements and military camps around Gaza – the so-called ‘Gaza Envelope’ – on October 7, 2023.

The report was entitled: “The Mossad in the heart of Tehran… This is how Israel killed Ismail Haniyeh in the most protected compound.”

The Plot

The Channel 12 report reveals that Mossad agents had successfully tracked Haniyeh’s movements in Tehran. The Palestinian leader had frequented a specific location and maintained a predictable daily routine, which allowed Israeli intelligence to pinpoint his location with precision.

According to the investigation, a bomb was planted in his room, aimed at eliminating him without harming others in the vicinity. This assassination occurred just prior to the Iranian president’s inauguration ceremony, underscoring the high-stakes nature of the operation.

Interestingly, the investigation also uncovered that on the night of the attack, the air conditioner in Haniyeh’s room broke, which could have delayed or even canceled the mission. However, the issue was quickly resolved, ensuring that the operation proceeded as planned.

Who is Haniyeh?

Ismail Haniyeh, born in Gaza in 1963, emerged as one of the most significant figures in the Palestinian resistance. He became head of Hamas’s political bureau in 2017 after a distinguished career within the movement, which began in the 1980s when he joined the Islamic Bloc at the Islamic University of Gaza.

Haniyeh was appointed prime minister of Palestine in 2006, following Hamas’s victory in the Palestinian legislative elections. However, his tenure was marked by conflict with Fatah, leading to his dismissal by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in 2007.

Despite this, Haniyeh continued to lead the Gaza Strip and remain a central figure in Palestinian political and military affairs.

His leadership during some of the most difficult years for the Palestinian people earned him respect across the Arab world. Under his guidance, Hamas expanded its role not only as a resistance movement but also as a key political player in Palestinian governance.

International Terror

While Israeli authorities have earlier denied any involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination, including a statement from military spokesman Daniel Hagari, the international community has been less ambiguous.

Both The New York Times and Axios have reported that US officials privately acknowledged Israel’s role in planning and executing the operation. Despite this, Israel has not publicly taken responsibility, leaving the world to piece together the truth behind the attack.

Iranian media outlets, including Fars News Agency, quickly reported that Haniyeh’s death was the result of an airborne projectile striking his residence. Early investigations pointed to Israeli intelligence as the prime suspect.

The assassination of such a high-profile resistance leader within Iran’s borders represents a significant escalation in Israel’s covert operations, and it serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which Israel will go to neutralize figures it views as threats to its military occupation.

Though Israel engages in killing its opponents, including political leaders, anywhere in the world, Tel Aviv is rarely rebuked by its western allies for its involvement in international terrorism.

(The Palestine Chronicle)