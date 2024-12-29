Reaching ‘Gates of Damascus’ – Israeli Minister Celebrates Israel’s ‘Triumph’ at Aqsa Mosque

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Karhi’s remarks about the “gates of Damascus” come as Israeli forces advance into southern Syria, now within less than 40 kilometers of the Syrian capital.

Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, citing religious texts, claimed that the future of the “gates of Jerusalem that illuminate our path” is to reach the gates of Damascus.

In a post on the X platform, Karhi added that following the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settlers, he prayed today in the tunnels beneath what he referred to as the Western Wall and prayed for the return of all detainees.

Earlier today, Palestinian media reported that extremist settlers, under heavy protection from Israeli occupation forces, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque and performed Talmudic rituals on the fourth day of Hanukkah.

Palestinians have long accused Israel of intensifying efforts to Judaize East Jerusalem, including the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to erase its Arab and Muslim identity.

Karhi’s remarks, referencing the “gates of Damascus,” come at a time when Israeli forces have advanced into southern Syria, now approximately 40 kilometers from the Syrian capital, according to local sources.

Following the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime by Turkish-backed and Arab-supported factions, Israel has recently escalated its airstrikes on military infrastructure in Syria and the remaining Syrian military installations. This move also expands Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights.

In recent days, Israel also declared the collapse of the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria, effectively occupying the demilitarized buffer zone in the Syrian Golan Heights—an area it has controlled since 1967—as well as Jabal al-Sheikh. Israel has also advanced into the Daraa countryside, a move condemned by the United Nations.

Full Translation of Karhi’s Post on Platform X:

“This morning, I had the privilege of entering the Western Wall tunnels, traveling back in time through excavations beneath the Western Wall plaza, and praying at the holy site corresponding to the Holy of Holies, courtesy of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation. “I offered a prayer for the success of the people of Israel, for the return of our soldiers adorned with the crown of salvation and the wreath of victory, and for the swift return of our dear hostages to their homes. “In these days, as the soldiers of Israel triumph in all fronts, I recall the words of the Midrash: “The gates of Jerusalem will eventually reach the gates of Damascus” – the spiritual strength of Jerusalem illuminates our path and unites us together. “May it be God’s will that, through the merit of this holy place and the light of the Chanukah festival, we will witness miracles and wonders, just as He did for our ancestors in those days at this time.”

זכיתי הבוקר להיכנס למנהרות הכותל, לחזור אחורה בציר הזמן בחפירות מתחת לרחבת הכותל המערבי ולהתפלל במקום הקדוש שכנגד בית קודש הקודשים, באדיבות הקרן למורשת הכותל. נשאתי תפילה להצלחת עם ישראל, לחזרתם של לוחמינו עטורים בכתר ישועה ובעטרת ניצחון, ולהשבת יקירינו החטופים הביתה בקרוב.… pic.twitter.com/WGDusiiOFU — 🇮🇱שלמה קרעי – Shlomo Karhi (@shlomo_karhi) December 29, 2024

