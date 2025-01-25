Landmark Exchange: Hundreds of Palestinian Prisoners Set Free in Latest Deal

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Today, as part of the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood Deal, 114 Palestinian prisoners are released, with a second batch of 200 set to follow.

Three buses carrying 114 Palestinian prisoners, freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal, arrived in Ramallah on Saturday. This marks another step in the ongoing prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Israeli Channel 12 confirmed the transfer of Palestinian prisoners from Ketziot Prison in the Neqab (Negev), with plans to move them to the Kerem Shalom crossing at the Gaza border.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1883128880543965245

The Prisoners’ Information Office of Hamas released a list of 200 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release later on Saturday.

Among them are 121 individuals serving life sentences and 79 with long sentences, forming part of the second batch of the exchange agreement.

Hamas hailed the release as a significant moment, announcing that “a new batch of our heroic prisoners, who have been held in occupation prisons, will be freed today.”

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1883129653872992404

“Today, we force the criminal occupier to open the doors of his cells to our heroic prisoners, and this is our pledge to them for freedom, and to our people to continue walking together on the path of independence and self-determination,” Hamas said in a statement.

“This is one of the immortal days of our Palestinian people, in which it embodies its path and choices, and confirms its rallying around its resistance, and its insistence on continuing on the path of pride and dignity, and achieving its legitimate goals of freedom and establishing its independent state with Al-Quds as its capital,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, handed over four Israeli female prisoners to the International Red Cross in Gaza City, in accordance with the ongoing exchange and ceasefire deal.

List of Prisoners

Following the successful exchange agreement, the Palestinian resistance continues to fulfill its promise to free prisoners long held in Israeli occupation prisons.

Among those set to be released today are a number of significant figures, including:

Mohammed Al-Tous (Abu Shadi) (67 years old): Detained since 1985 for his resistance activities, Al-Tous is the longest-held Palestinian prisoner, having spent 39 years behind bars. Severely injured during his arrest, he was sentenced to life imprisonment due to his affiliation with the Fatah movement.

Raed al-Saadi (57 years old): From Silat al-Harithiya, Jenin, al-Saadi has been in detention since 1989. Serving two life terms and 20 years for resistance operations, he is the longest-serving prisoner from Jenin. Known for his influence among fellow prisoners, he authored a novel titled “My Mother, the Palestinian Mariam.”

The Abu Hmeid Brothers: Sharif, Nasr, and Mohammed Abu Hmeid, whose brother Nasser died in occupation prisons due to medical negligence, will be reunited with their mother in today’s exchange. Nasser was a leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades and a martyr who ascended due to cancer complications after the occupation denied him medical treatment.

Ayham Sabah (23 years old): At the age of 14, Sabah carried out a stabbing operation in 2016 that led to the killing of an Israeli soldier. Despite his harsh sentence, Sabah has shown remarkable resilience. He remains steadfast in his belief that the Palestinian resistance is a just fight against the occupation, regardless of the ethnicity of the oppressor.

Nour Jaber (from Al-Khalil): Jaber was one of the masterminds behind the “Ziqaq al-Mawt” (Alley of Death) operation during the Al-Aqsa Intifada, which resulted in the killing of 12 Israeli soldiers, including a senior commander. He too has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Mohammad Al-Aridah and Iyad Jaradat: Both of these prisoners were involved in the daring Freedom Tunnel escape in 2021. Al-Aridah, from Jenin, and Jaradat, who helped dig the tunnel, are among those released today as part of the agreement. Jaradat famously declared, “We will be released in a deal with the Qassam Brigades!”

Wael Jaghoub: Arrested in 2001 and sentenced to life imprisonment, Jaghoub is one of the prominent leaders of the Palestinian prisoner movement. He has spent half his life moving between occupation prisons, enduring hunger strikes, and continuing his resistance even behind bars. Today, he breathes the air of freedom, thanks to the resistance’s determination.

(The Palestine Chronicle)