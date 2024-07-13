By Palestine Chronicle Staff

UNRWA Chief Philippe Lazzarini has cautioned that turning a blind eye to the attacks on the UN agency in the occupied Palestinian territories could set a dangerous precedent, adding that it is being targeted for its role in safeguarding the rights of Palestinian refugees.

“In more than 30 years of humanitarian work, I have never encountered such blatant disregard for the protected status of humanitarian workers, facilities and operations under international law,” Lazzarini, the agency’s Commissioner-General said in his speech at the opening of the UNRWA Pledging Conference in New York on Friday.

He said, “Turning a blind eye to these attacks sets a dangerous precedent, undermining respect for the rules-based international order in other conflicts.”

‘Terrible Price’ Paid

In Gaza, “the Agency has paid a terrible price,” since Israel’s genocidal war on the enclave began on October 7, Lazzarini said.

A total of 195 UNRWA workers have been killed and “nearly 190 installations have been damaged or destroyed,” killing more than 500 people seeking United Nations protection.

The agency has repeated calls for an independent investigation into attacks on its premises in the besieged enclave.

The Commissioner-General stated that “Efforts are underway to dismantle UNRWA and change the established political parameters for peace in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

This, Lazzarini explained, “includes fierce attacks on social media, and legislative proposals to evict the Agency from its premises in East Jerusalem and to label it a terrorist organization.”

Humanitarian ‘Backbone’

“UNRWA is targeted because of its role in safeguarding the rights of Palestine Refugees, and because it embodies an international commitment to a political solution,” he stressed, adding that “Failing to push back will leave other UN entities and international organizations exposed to similar attacks.”

Lazzarini emphasized that UNRWA “is the backbone” of the humanitarian response in Gaza.

Before the war, the agency met “70-80% of primary healthcare needs in Gaza.”

He highlighted that when the pledging conference was held last June “no one could have foreseen the tragedy that would engulf Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory.”

‘Living Hell’

“Gaza is decimated. More than two million people are trapped in a living hell,” he said, having “been displaced repeatedly across a ravaged and increasingly lawless territory.”

Acute food insecurity, he added, “is claiming the lives of children and severely affecting women who often eat last and least.”

UN Commissioner, Navi Pillay, last month told the UN Human Rights Council that Israel’s “total siege” of the Gaza Strip “has weaponized the provision of life-sustaining necessities for strategic and political gains” including through cutting off supplies of water, food, electricity, fuel and other essential supplies, including humanitarian assistance.

Lazzarini said the agency’s “fundamental fiscal challenge remains” as UNRWA “lacks the resources to deliver its mandate.”

He appealed for $1.2 billion “to cover critical humanitarian needs” until the end of the year.

This appeal, and the emergency appeal for Syria, Lebanon, and Jordan are less than 20 percent funded, according to the UNRWA chief.

UN Investigation

Lazzarini also raised concern about the situation in the West Bank where he said “UNRWA’s operational space is shrinking.”

He said “arbitrary measures” imposed by Israel “severely restrict the presence and movement of our staff.”

In East Jerusalem, “violent protests outside our premises… culminated in arson attacks.”

Earlier this year, 16 UN Member States suspended funding for the agency, following Israeli allegations that UNRWA personnel were involved in the October 7 resistance operation.

A UN investigation has already closed five cases of allegations amid a notable lack of evidence given by Israel in support of its claims.

Lazzarini called on Member States to reach an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, “release all hostages” and increase the flow of humanitarian assistance. He also urged the safeguarding and support of UNRWA in order to “scale up service delivery” to Palestine refugees as well as to commit to multi-year financial commitments.

