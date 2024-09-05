West Bank Offensive Continues – Six Palestinians Killed, Including Zakaria Zubeidi’s Son

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army intensified its military offensive in various cities of the West Bank and killed six young Palestinians, including a minor, in Tubas and Al-Far’a camp on Thursday.

In the city of Tubas, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle killing five young Palestinians.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the victims were identified as Ahmed Fawaz Abu Dawas, Qusay Majdi Abdul Razek from Tubas, Muhammad Awad al-Aidi from the Far’a camp, along with Muhammad Nazmi Abu Zagha and Muhammad Zakaria Zubeidi, son of the imprisoned leader Zakaria Zubeidi, from Jenin.

Two others were injured in the attack one of whom is in a critical condition, according to sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement that five people were killed and two others were injured in the Israeli airstrike and were taken to Tubas Turkish Governmental Hospital.

The grieving parents of a slain Palestinian youth lead the funeral procession of their son, killed in an Israeli airstrike last night in the town of Tubas. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/xvnz2yvswo pic.twitter.com/RPBpufpF9U — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2024

Earlier in the day, Israeli occupation forces killed sixteen-year-old Majed Fida Abu Zeina during a military raid in the Far’a camp, south of Tubas.

The occupation forces fired several bullets at Abu Zeina and denied ambulance crews to reach him before dragging him out of the camp in a bulldozer, WAFA reported.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, its teams were finally able to reach Abu Zeina and transfer him to the hospital.

The occupation forces had stormed the Al-Far’a camp in Tubas governorate for several hours before withdrawing as part of an intensive and ongoing military offensive on the West Bank.

In parallel, the Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Tulkarm with two forces one that entered from the western entrance surrounding Martyr Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital and the other headed to Tulkarm refugee camp, WAFA reported.

The Palestinian news agency added that the occupation forces took the Al-Akasha neighborhood in the camp deploying infantry and planting snipers in the alleys.

In conjunction, the Israeli occupation forces declared a curfew in the Shuweika roundabout in the northern neighborhood forcing shop owners to close down their shops.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces re-stormed the city of Tulkarm and its camp after withdrawing for a few hours. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/xvnz2yvswo pic.twitter.com/VvEHgHnmI2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 5, 2024

Israel’s New Battlefield

According to Israeli media, the Israeli military now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed 39 Palestinians, including 21 from Jenin, 8 from Tulkarm, 7 from Tubas, and 3 from Hebron, since the start of its large-scale offensive in the West Bank on August 28, which brings the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 of last year to 699, WAFA noted.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas.

The Israeli army has reportedly extended its operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which was initially planned to end.

This operation has led to confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters, who have used explosive devices and gunfire to resist the incursions.

(PC, WAFA, AJA)