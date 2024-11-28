West Bank Raids – 18 Palestinians Detained in 24 Hours, Including Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The latest arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October to over 11,800.

Israeli forces have detained at least 18 Palestinians, including a young girl and two children, during military raids across the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a joint statement that the arrest campaign took place in the cities of Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Jenin, Nablus, and Jerusalem, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

Data on Arrest Campaigns in the West Bank Since the Ongoing Genocide Began Post-October 7. For more read: https://t.co/dcndI1nA6G pic.twitter.com/muIb3MB9PU — Addameer – الضمير (@Addameer) November 24, 2024

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens’ homes,” it added.

The latest arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October to over 11,800, including those who were released after being arrested, Anadolu said, citing Palestinian figures.

Municipality Raided

On Thursday afternoon, Israeli forces also stormed the headquarters of the Al-Bireh municipality, north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli occupation forces have just stormed Al-Bireh city in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/nug9aMpM0A — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 28, 2024

WAFA said confrontations erupted after the Israeli forces stormed the city, during which live bullets were fired. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Close to 800 Killed

On Thursday morning, a young Palestinian man was shot and injured by Israeli forces in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, reported WAFA.

Watch| Israeli occupation forces arrest two Palestinian youths from the Nablus roundabout area in Nablus city in the occupied West Bank.#Israel#Palestine pic.twitter.com/FxPtY65844 — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) November 27, 2024

Israeli soldiers stationed inside a house seized on Wednesday in the town opened fire at the man’s vehicle, wounding him in the shoulder with live bullets, the report said.

Nearly 800 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)