West Bank Raids – 18 Palestinians Detained in 24 Hours, Including Children

November 28, 2024 News
Israeli occupation forces storm Al-Bireh. (Photo: via WAFA)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The latest arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October to over 11,800.

Israeli forces have detained at least 18 Palestinians, including a young girl and two children, during military raids across the occupied West Bank in the past 24 hours.

The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said in a joint statement that the arrest campaign took place in the cities of Tulkarm, Qalqilya, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron (Al-Khalil), Jenin, Nablus, and Jerusalem, the Anadolu news agency reported on Thursday.

“The raids were marked by abuse, threats against detainees and their families, and acts of vandalism and destruction on citizens’ homes,” it added.

The latest arrests brought the number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the West Bank since last October to over 11,800, including those who were released after being arrested, Anadolu said, citing Palestinian figures.

Municipality Raided

On Thursday afternoon, Israeli forces also stormed the headquarters of the Al-Bireh municipality, north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA said confrontations erupted after the Israeli forces stormed the city, during which live bullets were fired. No injuries or arrests were reported.

Close to 800 Killed

On Thursday morning, a young Palestinian man was shot and injured by Israeli forces in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, reported WAFA.

Israeli soldiers stationed inside a house seized on Wednesday in the town opened fire at the man’s vehicle, wounding him in the shoulder with live bullets, the report said.

Nearly 800 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*