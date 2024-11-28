‘Fundamental’ – Chinese President Urges End to Gaza War, Two-State Solution  

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Chinese leader called for Palestine’s full UN membership and the convening of an inclusive and effective international peace conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that implementing the two-state solution, which includes establishing an independent Palestinian state with full sovereignty based on the 1967 borders and East Jerusalem as its capital, is “fundamental” for peace in Palestine.

Xi underlined the urgency of ending the war and easing regional tensions by fully implementing relevant UN Security Council resolutions, according to a statement by the Chinese State Council on Wednesday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

🇨🇳🇵🇸CHINA CALLS FOR END TO WAR IN GAZA President Xi called for the urgent implementation of UN Security Council resolutions to end the war and restore peace. Backing a two-state solution, he declared support for a sovereign Palestinian state on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem… pic.twitter.com/wOeCpQZCRF — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 27, 2024

The Chinese leader reaffirmed Beijing’s support for the Palestinian people’s “legitimate” rights, including their right to statehood, existence, and return.

He also called for Palestine’s full UN membership and the convening of an inclusive and effective international peace conference.

Work with UNRWA

The president noted that China will continue to collaborate with the international community to end the war, provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza through the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), and advance efforts toward a “comprehensive, just, and lasting” resolution based on the two-state framework, said Anadolu.

Last month China’s Ambassador Fu Cong warned the UN Security Council that Israel’s “total disregard” for the call for an immediate ceasefire in its military operations meant that an “all-out war” was on the brim of breaking out.

“Israel, in total disregard of the call of the international community for an immediate ceasefire, has been stubbornly advancing its military operations, resulting in the protraction and expansion of the conflict,” he said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

A Palestinian woman describes the inhumane conditions faced by tens of thousands of displaced civilians in makeshift tents due to the onset of the winter season and the lack of basic services across the Gaza Strip. More than 2 million Palestinians live in temporary tents,… pic.twitter.com/6GUDHY3TWX — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 28, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,282 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 104,880 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Famine

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(Anadolu, PC)