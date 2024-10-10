Scores Killed, Injured in Gaza – School Sheltering Displaced Families Targeted in Israeli Airstrike

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 28 civilians, including women and children, were killed, and many others severely injured, on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a school housing displaced families in Deir Al-Balah.

Medical sources cited by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that 28 people died in the strike on the Rafidah School, a temporary shelter for those fleeing from conflict-ridden areas.

The attack left several victims in critical condition, amplifying concerns over the lack of medical resources to treat the wounded.

The violence extended across other parts of the Gaza Strip where at least 70 Palestinians were killed in the last 24 hours.

In the Saftawi area, north of Gaza City, a separate Israeli airstrike killed one civilian and injured others.

🚨 Palestine Red Crescent teams responded to 27 fatalities and 54 injuries following the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of Rafida School, located near the Palestine Red Crescent Society headquarters in Deir Al-Balah, in central #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/QrsnxOfHHi — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) October 10, 2024

Al Jazeera reported that four Palestinians lost their lives in an additional Israeli raid on a house in the Al-Fakhari area, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

This region has seen increased targeting by Israeli forces as part of the ongoing military escalation.

Further tragedies unfolded in Khan Yunis, where an airstrike on a civilian car near the Bani Suhaila roundabout claimed the lives of seven Palestinians on Wednesday.

Israeli artillery also shelled the Abu Mahadi area, west of Nuseirat camp, worsening the humanitarian situation in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

In northern Gaza, the Jabaliya camp remains under siege for the sixth consecutive day.

Israeli forces have fortified their positions and deployed additional military reinforcements, while drone attacks on displaced Palestinians attempting to flee the violence have resulted in further deaths and injuries. The camp has been cut off from basic supplies, and Israeli airstrikes continue to destroy homes and infrastructure.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: 22 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing that targeted the Rafidah School in the city of Deir al-Balah. pic.twitter.com/26g8rFussn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 10, 2024

Under Siege

Reports from the Civil Defense in Gaza confirm that northern Gaza has been completely isolated from the rest of the Strip, with the entry of essential goods blocked by Israeli forces since Sunday.

The continuous and heavy bombardment has left dozens of bodies lying in the streets, as ambulances and civil defense workers are being deliberately targeted, preventing them from retrieving the dead or rescuing the injured.

The destruction of critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has made it nearly impossible for medical teams to reach affected areas.

Gaza’s already fragile healthcare system is on the brink of collapse, with hospitals in the northern region particularly strained, facing power outages and supply shortages. The forced evacuation of hospitals could trigger a complete breakdown of the medical response.

The government media office in Gaza issued a stark warning, calling on the international community and humanitarian organizations to intervene and halt what it described as a campaign of genocide and ethnic cleansing in northern Gaza.

Over 125 Palestinians have been killed in the northern governorate in just five days, primarily in the Jabaliya camp, where Israeli airstrikes have devastated entire neighborhoods. Many bodies remain in the open, unreachable due to the ongoing bombardments.

Resistance Fights Back

On the military front, Palestinian resistance groups continue to respond to the Israeli offensive.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, released footage of an ambush in which they destroyed an Israeli Merkava 4 tank near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabalia camp.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of Islamic Jihad, reported the successful sniper targeting of an Israeli soldier in the Al-Tawam area, northwest of Gaza City.

They also claimed responsibility for shooting down three Israeli drones conducting intelligence missions over Khan Yunis.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,010 Palestinians have been killed, and 97,720 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)