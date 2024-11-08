What Really Happened with Israeli Hooligans in Amsterdam – Video Explainer

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

What really happened in Amsterdam? And why is mainstream media only telling part of the story?

The Israeli hooligans, in the capital for the upcoming UEFA Europa League match against Ajax, reportedly arrived in the city center armed and behaving violently.

Local media reported that even on the night before the game, an Arab taxi driver was attacked by mobs amid heightened tensions. Dutch police stated they couldn’t confirm the attackers’ nationalities, and no arrests were made.

In a separate incident, some Israeli supporters were seen climbing onto the first floor of a building to tear down a Palestinian flag. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a police car drive by without intervening in this provocative act.

But that wasn’t all.

In this video, Palestine Chronicle’s managing editor Romana Rubeo tries to explain what really happened in Amsterdam and why mainstream media is only telling part of the story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)