‘Intl. Law and Accountability’ – Ireland to Join South Africa’s ICJ Case against Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ireland intends to intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) before the year ends, the country’s Foreign Minister Micheal Martin has announced.

“The government’s decision to intervene in the South African case was based on detailed and rigorous legal analysis. Ireland is a strong supporter of the work of the court and is deeply committed to international law and accountability,” Martin told the Irish parliament on Thursday.

Ireland intends to join South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice before the end of the year, its foreign minister said on Thursday. Micheal Martin's comments came as the Irish parliament passed a non-binding motion agreeing that "genocide is being… pic.twitter.com/5k3utF9fie — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 8, 2024

The Irish government previously said it would intervene in the case after South Africa had filed its memorial, which happened last week. Israel has until July 28, 2025, to file its counter-memorial.

“At my direction, work is progressing on the preparation of Ireland’s Declaration of Intervention, which it is intended will be filed before the end of this year,” said Martin, adding that “In formulating this Declaration, Ireland will set out a robust basis for its intervention before the Court.”

Non-Binding Motion

The foreign minister’s comments came as the Irish lawmakers approved a non-binding motion that “genocide is being perpetrated before our eyes by Israel in Gaza,” according to media reports cited by the Anadolu news agency.

Several other nations – including Spain, Bolivia and Turkey – have joined the case brought in December last year in which South Africa argues that Israel’s war in Gaza breached the 1948 UN Genocide Convention.

In May, Ireland joined Spain and Norway in officially recognizing the state of Palestine.

“Ireland’s recognition of the State of Palestine was a deeply significant moment in our bilateral relations with Palestine and a clear signal to the rest of the world of Ireland’s solidarity at a time of immense despair for the Palestinian people,” Martin told the parliament.

Concerns over UNRWA

He also raised the the legislation taken by Israel against UNRWA saying it “could bring about the collapse of the entire humanitarian response in Gaza, which rests on UNRWA’s infrastructure.”

Ireland was “working within the EU, as well as with a core group of likeminded states at the United Nations, to explore all possible political and legal avenues to protect the role played by UNRWA,” Martin explained.

“This is consistent with the government’s steadfast support for UNRWA in the face of continuing and systemic attacks from the Israeli government,” he added.

The foreign minister reiterated his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip, warning of a “collective punishment” of the population in the enclave.

“There have been over 43,000 more deaths in Gaza alone, where the level of destruction and human suffering is truly horrific and completely unacceptable and Israel’s war on Gaza is beyond any moral compass,” said Martin.

“We are witnessing the collective punishment of an entire population and the destruction of the entirety of Gaza,” he stressed.

(The Palestine Chronicle)