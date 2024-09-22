Who Is Fadi? The Story Behind Hezbollah’s Latest Missile Names

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Following Hezbollah’s missile strikes on northern Israel and the bombardment of Rafael company’s military-industrial complexes, many have been asking: Who is Fadi, after whom these missiles are named?

The Lebanese group Hezbollah announced in a statement on Sunday night that it targeted the Ramat David military base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles.

The attack, according to the group, was a response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions, which led to the death of many civilians.

In a statement issued by Hezbollah, the ‘Fadi 1’ is described as a missile with a 220 mm caliber and a range of 80 km. The ‘Fadi 2’ is described as a missile with a 302 mm caliber and a range of 105 km.

According to the group, both missiles are not precision-guided but serve as a direct response to extensive Israeli airstrikes.

Citing field sources, the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen reported that these rockets originated from one of the Imad (underground – PC) facilities, many of which remain unscathed by the enemy’s aerial assaults.

This network of bases reportedly hosts multiple rocket launchers and Hezbollah forces, as revealed in a video showcasing the Imad 4 base.

The sources have reportedly confirmed that the rockets fired at the Ramat David Airbase were launched from these complexes.

Despite the recent escalation, Hezbollah’s official statement did not address the Israeli airstrikes on the Dahiyeh area, the assassination of leaders, or the attack on communication devices.

Instead, the statement frames the use of these missiles as a proportional response to the ongoing and widespread Israeli airstrikes, signaling that Hezbollah’s operational range and targets are expanding.

Hezbollah military media published a video titled "Our Mountains, Our Treasures." The video shows an underground missile facility named "Imad 4." pic.twitter.com/l6wtOnNq68 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 16, 2024

Fadi Hassan Tawil

Following Hezbollah’s missile strikes on northern Israel and the bombardment of Rafael company’s military-industrial complexes, many have been asking: Who is Fadi, after whom these missiles are named?

According to Al-Jazeera, the missiles are named after Fadi Hassan Tawil, born on October 5, 1969, in West Beirut, hailing originally from the southern town of Khirbet Selem.

Tawil joined the resistance in 1982, participating in various missions, including surveillance, reconnaissance, and ambush operations deep within the occupied zone.

He was killed on May 30, 1987, during the Badr Al-Kubra operations, which targeted Israeli occupation forces and the South Lebanon Army under Antoine Lahad. His body remained on the battlefield for eight days before it could be retrieved and buried.

Fadi Tawil was the brother of Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil, who was also killed in southern Lebanon during the ongoing Al-Aqsa Flood battle.

(PC, AJA)