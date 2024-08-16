‘Imad 4’ – New Video Reveals Shocking Hezbollah’s Capabilities

By Romana Rubeo

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah released a video on Friday titled ‘Our Mountains are Our Treasures’ showing a missile launch facility called ‘Imad 4’.

The video displays the ‘Imad’ facility and the many rocket launchers and military equipment it contains with a recorded message by Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, translated into both English and Hebrew.

“The resistance in Lebanon today, in its possession of weapons, equipment and capabilities, members, cadres, ability, expertise and experience, and also faith and determination, courage and will, is stronger than at any time since its launch in the region,” the message says.

“These targets are in our possession and the coordinates are in our hands, and these missiles are placed, deployed, and focused on targets and in perfect secrecy,” it continues.

“The resistance now possesses precision and non-precision missiles, along with its weapons capabilities, so that if Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a destiny and reality it didn’t expect any day,” Nasrallah said.

“War with us extends across all of Palestine, from the Lebanese border to the Jordanian border, to the Red Sea, from Kiryat Shmona to Eilat”, he concluded.

Footage shows many trucks carrying missiles ready to strike and offers a glimpse into the complex system of Hezbollah’s underground tunnels.

The Lebanese news website Al-Manar commented on the video stating that “what is striking is the size of the facility, its underground reach, and the message it carries to the Israeli enemy that the resistance is ready for all possibilities.”

As can be seen by a picture shown at the beginning of the video, the facility is named after Imad Mughniyeh.

Mughniyeh, whose nom de guerre was Al-Jajj Radwan, was one of the main founders of Hezbollah in the 1980s, believed to be the movement’s chief of staff.

He was assassinated in 2008 as part of a CIA-Mossad operation by a car bomb in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus, Syria.

Heightened Tensions

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 1,194 military operations in the first 250 days of war, killing and wounding over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

It attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

