‘No Moral Justification’ – Benkirane Says Morocco Should Review Normalization Agreement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Saturday, Abdelilah Benkirane, Secretary-General of Morocco’s opposition Justice and Development Party, called for a reassessment of the country’s normalization agreement with Israel, arguing that it “no longer holds moral justification.”

Benkirane, who previously served as prime minister, made these remarks in a video speech during the General Secretariat meeting of his party in Rabat. The speech was broadcast on the party’s official Facebook page.

“The agreements that bind our country with what is referred to as Israel no longer have any reasonable, logical, or moral basis,” he stated.

Benkirane went on to emphasize, “the normalization agreements between Morocco and what is known as Israel must be reconsidered.”

Regarding the ongoing war on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon, Benkirane said that “even if people remain silent, they feel that these bullets have pierced their bodies and killed their brothers.”

Addressing the Israeli escalation against Lebanon, Benkirane extended condolences, saying, “We offer our condolences to our brothers in Lebanon. We pray for their deceased, and the resistance there remains steadfast and unyielding.”

“War has its ups and downs, but ultimately, a nation whose people strive for martyrdom will prevail,” he added.

Morocco and Israel signed a normalization agreement on December 10, 2020, during a government led by the Islamist Justice and Development Party.

Morocco was the fourth Arab nation to normalize relations with Israel in 2020, following Bahrain, the UAE, and Sudan. Previously, Egypt normalized ties with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,818 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)