‘Within 12 Months’ – UNGA Passes Resolution Demanding End of Israeli Occupation

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The UN General Assembly has overwhelmingly endorsed a resolution demanding an end to Israel’s occupation of Palestine within the next twelve months.

The vote came in the middle of its 10th emergency special session considering ‘Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory’ on Wednesday, according to UN News.

The result was 124 in favor, 14 against and 43 abstentions.

The resolution, spearheaded by Palestine, demands that “Israel brings to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which constitutes a wrongful act of a continuing character entailing its international responsibility and do so no later than 12 months from the adoption of the present resolution.”

Right to Self-Determination

It also demands Israel’s occupation of Palestine is illegal under international law, including decisions from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN Security Council (UNSC), reported the Anadolu news agency.

Noting that Jewish settlements also violate international law, the resolution asserts that the Palestinian people have the right to self-determination under the UN Charter.

It reaffirmed that the issue of Palestine is “the permanent responsibility of the United Nations” until it is resolved in accordance with international law, as it notes the urgent need for Israel to end its occupation that began in 1967.

The resolution further calls on the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to present a report on the implementation of the resolution within three months of its adoption.

ICJ Ruling

It backed an advisory opinion issued by the ICJ in July that Israel’s Israel’s continued presence in occupied Palestine is unlawful and should be brought to an end “as rapidly as possible.”

The Court also ruled by 14 votes to one, that Israel is under an obligation “to immediately cease all new settlement activities and to evacuate all settlers” from the occupied land, Judge Nawaf Salaam, president of the ICJ in The Hague, delivered its non-binding advisory opinion.

“Israeli settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and the regime associated with them, have been established and are being maintained in violation of international law,” the 15-judge panel found.

Ongoing Genocide

The resolution comes as Israel continues to flout a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,252 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 95,497 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

