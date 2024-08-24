‘Without Falling into Traps’ – Iran Vows Precise and Timely Retaliation for Haniyeh Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Iran has reiterated its intention to respond to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, in Tehran.

Iranian officials emphasized that retaliation will come at the appropriate time, avoiding any potential traps while dismissing claims of internal involvement in the incident, Iranian media reported.

The Iranian Students’ News Agency reported that the newly-appointed Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held phone talks late on Friday with the foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France in which the Haniyeh assassination was raised.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi: China and Russia are our close friends and they helped us during sanctions "We will not only not forget the countries that helped us in difficult situations, but we will also strengthen our relations with them. We have signed a 25-year vision…

“In the talks, I insisted that the move of the Zionist regime in violating Iran’s security and sovereignty definitely will not go unanswered and the response of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be precise, measured and considering all necessary aspects,” ISNA quoted Araqchi as saying.

“However,” Araqchi reportedly added, “we don’t fall into possible traps and this vengeance will take place at proper time and proper way, and there is no doubt about it.”

No Internal Involvement

in an interview with a local website on Saturday, Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib confirmed that there was no evidence of internal involvement in Haniyeh’s assassination, dismissing the possibility of a security breach, Al-Jazeera reported.

Hamas announced on Wednesday, July 31, that Haniyeh was killed at his residence in Tehran after attending the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s preliminary investigations revealed that the assassination was carried out using a short-range projectile with a 7.5-kilogram warhead, launched from outside Haniyeh’s residence, which is a secured facility for foreign guests.

The Revolutionary Guards accused Israel of orchestrating the operation, aiming to sow discord within the Islamic world and the resistance front.

