‘Your Hands are Stained with Blood’ – US Soldiers Assaulted in Turkiye

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Turkish Youth Union later claimed responsibility for the attack, posting a video on their account on the X platform.

Turkish authorities announced on Monday the arrest of 15 people involved in physically assaulting two American soldiers from the crew of a US aircraft carrier that docked in the port of Izmir on the country’s western coast.

The Izmir provincial authorities released a statement indicating that “two American soldiers in civilian clothes were physically assaulted by a group of 15 members of the Turkish Youth Union,” and confirmed that police had apprehended the suspects.

The two soldiers, who were serving aboard the US aircraft carrier USS Wasp, had been in Izmir since Sunday when the incident occurred.

The US Embassy in Turkiye confirmed the attack on the X platform, stating, “We can confirm reports that two American service members from the USS Wasp crew were attacked in Izmir today and are now safe.”

The Turkish Youth Union later claimed responsibility for the attack, posting a video on their account on the X platform.

No one will be able to respond to the cries for help from U.S. soldiers. Your hands are stained with the blood of our brave soldiers and thousands of Palestinians. You will leave our lands!@USEmbassyTurkey@DeptofDefense pic.twitter.com/3NNDYIWhiC — TGB International (@YouthUnionTR) September 2, 2024

In their post, the Turkish Youth Union stated, “No one will be able to respond to the cries for help from US soldiers. Your hands are stained with the blood of our brave soldiers and thousands of Palestinians.”

In mid-August, the USS Wasp conducted maneuvers with Turkish military ships in the Mediterranean.

Turkish media outlets close to the opposition categorized these maneuvers as support for Israel, though the Turkish Ministry of Defense dismissed these criticisms, asserting that the exercises were routine.

Strained Relations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

However, many pro-Palestine activists in the country have often solicited more concrete action against Tel Aviv.

Last May, Turkiye decided to cease all trade activities with Israel, following increasing pressure from the public, especially after local elections in March.

In response, Israel’s Foreign Minister criticized Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violating agreements by obstructing ports crucial for Israeli trade.

Two American soldiers in civilian clothes were assaulted by a group of 15 members of the Turkish Youth Union. "American soldiers, whose hands are stained with the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians, cannot defile our country. Every time you set foot on this… pic.twitter.com/mqLuAGic3n — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 3, 2024

Foreign Minister Israel Katz denounced Erdogan’s actions as dictatorial, accusing him of disregarding the interests of Turkish citizens and businesses, as well as international trade pacts.

Moreover, on May 1, Türkiye announced it would join South Africa in its case of genocide brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,786 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,224 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Mass protests have taken place in Izmir, Turkiye, demanding the expulsion of an American warship that docked in the city's port. "American soldiers, whose hands are stained with the blood of our soldiers and thousands of Palestinians, cannot defile our country. Every time you… pic.twitter.com/M9bWfOZz9K — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 3, 2024

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)