Gaza Launches ‘Return Park’ along Gaza-Israeli Fence

October 14, 2019 Articles, Features
The Committee of the Great Return March opened the 'Return Park', east of Gaza city. (Photo: Wafa Aludaini, via MEMO)

The Committee of the Great Return March opened a park east of Gaza city in an effort to encourage residents to use the area near the fence separating besieged Gaza Strip from Israel.

The park, located near the fence between Gaza and Israel, has been set up in the area which has been deemed “unliveable” as a result of Israeli violence. Called the “Return Park”, the area includes a playground for children.

Ibrahim Musallam, the media coordinator for the committee, said:

“The occupation kills life in the buffer zones, so we shall revive these lands by encouraging people to visit without fear of being killed. The park is over 700 meters away from the fence.”

He added:

“This place was used for waste collections but from now on it will be a place of joy. We are willing to revive all the border areas from Rafah to Beit Hanoun in order to benefit from these large spaces.”

To this end, the Return Park is the first in a series of projects in five areas along the fence.

Israel has killed at least 310 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and injuring more than 10,000 since the March of Return began on 30 March 2018.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

