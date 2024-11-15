10,000 Israelis Emigrated to Canada in 2024 – Figures Rise Five-Fold since 2023

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Between December 2023 and the end of September 2024, Canada approved 3,425 temporary work visas for Israelis out of 3,705 applications.

An estimated 10,000 Israelis have emigrated to Canada this year amidst the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the daily Haaretz has reported.

A total of 7,850 Israelis applied for and received a work visa in 2024 – a figure five times higher than the previous year, the Hebrew paper said. In 2023, 1,585 Israelis were granted work visas in Canada, compared to 1,505 applicants the previous year.

Some of the Israelis who immigrate to Canada bring spouses and children along with them, therefore, “according to estimates more than ten thousand” Israelis emigrated to Canada this year, the paper said.

Work Permits

The primary motivations for this migration include a growing loss of confidence in the political system, heightened conflict, a diminishing sense of security, perceived social injustices, and a belief that the government is failing to address critical issues, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported, citing Haaretz.

According to the data provided by the Canadian Immigration Ministry, Haaretz said that between December 2023 and the end of September 2024, Canada approved 3,425 temporary work visas for Israelis out of 3,705 applications.

In addition to the temporary visa that is granted for three years, Canada approved 4,424 regular work permits for Israelis, including extensions for expired work visas, between December last year and September 30.

Returning Figures Down

Earlier this week, the YNet news site reported that ​​data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) revealed “a rise in the number of Israelis choosing to leave the country, even before the war broke out.”

The report said that according to the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, “relying on data from the CBS, there was a sharp increase of 42% in Israelis opting to live outside Israel’s borders in the months after the current coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came to power and during its legislative efforts to change the balance of power between the branches of government, with 24,900 leaving compared to 17,520.”

“At the same time the number of Israelis returning after living abroad dropped by 7% relative the the past decade’s average of 12,214 with only 11,300 returning in the same timeframe of 2023,” the report added.

In September, the Hebrew Walla website, cited by MEMO, said that during the ongoing war about 31,000 Jews moved to Israel, coming from more than 100 different countries; a 50 percent decrease from the previous year when 46,000 new immigrants arrived in the country.

The website said that according to data published by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration and the Jewish Agency, about 19,850 Jews came from Russia followed by the United States and Canada with 3,340 immigrants, France 1,820, Ukraine 980, and Belarus 795.

At the same time, the Jerusalem Post reported that there was a 42 percent drop in the number of new immigrants arriving in the first eight months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

