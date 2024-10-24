Israel Targets Two Shelters in Gaza – At Least 17 Killed, including University Professor

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Either they kill us or they detain us,” Dr. Ahmed Al-Mughrabi, former head of the Plastic and Burns Department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.

At least seventeen Palestinians, including four children, have been killed in yet another Israeli airstrike on a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Several casualties are also reported in an airstrike on a youth club in the Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza.

Amongst those killed in the attack on the Al-Shuhada school on Thursday was Professor Ashraf Al-Jadi, the Dean of the Nursing Faculty at the Islamic University of Gaza. An 11-month-old baby was also killed and at least 32 wounded, the Quds News Network (QNN) reported.

At least 17 Palestinians, including children, were killed and a number of others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a school housing displaced people in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/GY1cGLd45I — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 24, 2024

The youth club in the Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza targeted in an airstrike was also housing displaced Palestinians. News of casualties was still to be confirmed, although Palestinian sources cite locals as saying there were several killed and wounded in the attack.

Earlier, a Palestinian man was also killed when Israel bombed the Zeitoun neighborhood southeast of Gaza City, while a number of citizens were injured when a motorcycle was targeted in the Tanour area east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

Gazan professor and the Dean of nursing faculty at the Islamic University of Gaza was killed in an Israeli airstike targeting Al-Shuhada school in Al-Nuseirat camp in the Middle area, today. At least 17 Palestinians were killed, including an 11-month-old baby, and 32 wounded in… pic.twitter.com/1Fuzk3MKq3 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 24, 2024

Health Ministry Workers Targeted

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said that several of its employees were injured in Israeli artillery shelling in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

An artillery shell hit near a vehicle carrying ministry employees near Al-Zawayda town, injuring a number of staffers, the ministry said in a statement.

BREAKING: Reports of casualties following an Israeli airstrike on a youth club in Al-Maghazi camp in central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/aVH5rKXQtO — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) October 24, 2024

A ministry employee, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said shrapnel from the shell hit the vehicle and injured several staff members.

Israel has repeatedly targeted medical professionals and journalists in Gaza, with one doctor telling the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) that to escape he was forced to pretend to be a civilian because Israeli troops were targeting surgeons.

“Either they kill us or they detain us,” Dr Ahmed Al-Mughrabi, former head of the Plastic and Burns Department at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, said, adding that the fate of many of his colleagues remains unknown after they were abducted by Israeli forces following the siege of Nasser Hospital.

Staggering Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,847 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 100,544 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA, QNN, MEMO)