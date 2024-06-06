“We believe this is a result of US policy. They monopolized the peace process. They pushed aside all previously established mechanisms for collective efforts to solve this extremely difficult problem.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that what is happening now in Gaza “does not really look like a war” but rather “some kind of total destruction of the civilian population.”

Addressing the media at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Wednesday, Putin said: “The first thing I want to say is of course we are against terrorism in all its manifestations, against attacks against civilians – at any place and in any country.

“But what is happening now in Gaza in response to the well-known terrorist act in Israel does not really look like a war, it is some kind of total destruction of the civilian population,” he added, in response to a question from the Anadolu news agency as to whether Russia had plans to take any initiatives within the UN Security Council on the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Putin stressed that the US is to blame for what is happening in the besieged enclave.

“We believe this is a result of US policy. They monopolized the peace process. They pushed aside all previously established mechanisms for collective efforts to solve this extremely difficult problem,” he said.

‘Fewer Views, Faster Solution’

The Russian president felt that the US administration might have approached the Gaza issue with “fewer views, a faster solution,” reported Anadolu.

“However, in practice, this was not the case. It is not possible to solve the problem with some material offerings,” he emphasized. “The real issue, political matters, need to be resolved. This involves creating two states, as foreseen in the UN’s decision to establish two states in this territory – a Palestinian state and a Jewish state.”

Putin emphasized that it was impossible to resolve the situation without addressing the fundamental issues.

“We have long recognized the Palestinian state since the Soviet Union era. Our approach in this regard has not changed,” he said.

Türkiye and Israel

On the steps Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took to resolve the conflict, Putin said, “Considering President Erdogan’s authority in the region, the world, and the Islamic world, we expect his contribution to be noticeable.

“For our part, taking into account our longstanding relations with Israel, we are ready to do everything Russia can to resolve this situation.”

Last month, Türkiye ceased all trade activities with Israel until a permanent ceasefire was reached. Ankara also announced its decision to join South Africa in its case of genocide brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,309 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the enclave.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(Anadolu, PC)