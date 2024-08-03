Deadly Bombardment – 17 Killed as Israel Targets Gaza School

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli aircraft initially targeted the school with a direct missile strike, followed by a series of additional raids.

Israeli occupation forces launched a direct bombardment on a school sheltering displaced persons in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City on Sunday, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

Gaza’s Civil Defense announced that at least 17 people were killed and many others were injured in the bombing of Hamama School in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood.

The first moments after Israeli occupation warplanes targeted the Hamama school with 3 missiles in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, resulting in the killing of 17 Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Vv13ZlLRKD — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 3, 2024

The second assault on the Hamama School involved three missiles, which struck while ambulance teams were attempting to rescue victims from the first attack.

These raids completely destroyed the school, leading to more deaths and trapping several people under the rubble.

The school had been sheltering a large number of displaced families, including women and children among the casualties.

The Israeli army, in a statement, claimed it had bombed a complex in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, asserting that the site was previously used as a school.

Horrifying footage documented the Israeli bombardment of the Hamama school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians in Gaza during an interview nearby. pic.twitter.com/WY1s5xUmBJ — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 3, 2024

They justified the attack by stating that the raid was based on intelligence suggesting the compound was being used as a command and control center by Hamas.

Medical sources informed Al Jazeera that the ongoing Israeli bombardment across various areas of the Gaza Strip since dawn has resulted in the killings of at least 24 people.

Brutal War of Extermination

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the attack on Hamama School, accusing the Israeli military of persisting in a “brutal war of extermination.”

Palestine Civil Defense:

The death toll from the Israeli attack on the Hamama school in Sheikh Radwan, west of Gaza City, has risen to 17. Rescue efforts are ongoing for more than 60 injured. pic.twitter.com/ZLxeNSFrzk — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) August 3, 2024

Hamas also criticized the Israeli army for allegedly using false claims of civilian sites, such as schools, hospitals, and displacement centers, being utilized for military purposes as a pretext for targeting defenseless civilians.

Earlier reports from Al-Jazeera indicated that an airstrike targeting a house sheltering displaced people in the Miraj area, south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, resulted in the deaths of five people, including three women and a child.

Additionally, two more bodies were recovered from the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that two Palestinians were killed and a third injured in an Israeli bombardment east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the northern outskirts of “Block 1” in Al-Bureij camp, with continued bombing reported in the area north of Nuseirat camp.

Simultaneously, heavy gunfire from advancing Israeli vehicles on multiple fronts and helicopter attacks on gatherings of citizens were reported by Al Jazeera’s correspondent.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,550 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,280 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety

(PC, AJA)