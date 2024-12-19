51 Palestinians Killed in Gaza – MSF Accuses Israel of Ethnic Cleansing

Doctors Without Borders condemned on Thursday what it describes as clear signs of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, calling on Israel’s allies to prevent further genocide and end their unconditional support.

Israeli air raids on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Thursday have killed at least 51 Palestinians, 42 of whom were in northern Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

At least 20 Palestinians were killed, including women and children, and dozens more were injured when Israeli warplanes bombed two shelters in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, initially killing 15 before the death toll rose, Al-Jazeera reported.

The shelters were located in Dar al-Arqam and Shaaban al-Rayyes schools, which housed displaced civilians.

Eyewitnesses reported significant destruction to the schools and nearby residential buildings.

Ambulance crews and rescue teams are still recovering bodies and transporting the injured to the Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza.

The hospital has warned of its inability to sustain operations due to repeated Israeli attacks and a siege preventing the entry of essential medical supplies.

Palestinian children receive medical treatment following their injuries after an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, north of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ZSvbfQO8EI — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 18, 2024

Civilian Areas under Attack

Israeli airstrikes also reportedly hit residential areas, mosques, and family homes in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood.

Four Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an attack on the Al-Shaaf area, while strikes on the Al-Saliheen and Saad bin Muadh mosques caused further devastation.

Israeli forces have also begun bulldozing Palestinian homes in Al-Tawbah and Al-Fakhoura, leaving widespread destruction in their wake.

Ethnic Cleansing – MSF

Doctors Without Borders condemned on Thursday what it describes as clear signs of ethnic cleansing in Gaza, calling on Israel’s allies to prevent further genocide and end their unconditional support.

“MSF’s firsthand observations align with those of an increasing number of legal experts and organizations, concluding that ethnic cleansing and genocide are taking place in Gaza,” the organization said in a statement.

The organization also reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire and expanded humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of Gaza’s population.

The baby’s name was Abdullah, 6 months old.

He was killed along with many members of his family in an Israeli attack on their home in Jabalia. pic.twitter.com/U7Z2XFPzOw — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) December 18, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,129 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,338 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, AJA)