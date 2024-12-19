‘Cannot Delay’ – UK Refuses 4-Year-Old Gazan Boy Medical Treatment

December 19, 2024 News
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: Anas al-Sharif, via social media)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

“We cannot delay any longer – the UK must step up and demonstrate our commitment to international law by upholding humanitarian principles and providing aid to those most vulnerable and in need in Gaza.”

More than 50 British MPs have petitioned their government to assist in evacuating seriously injured and sick children from the Gaza Strip to receive medical treatment in the UK.

“Many require urgent medical attention that is simply unavailable in Gaza due to the current blockade and the complete collapse of the healthcare system,” the MPs said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer dated December 17. “Without immediate intervention, the lives of countless children hang in the balance.”

The signatories noted that they have received “disturbing reports” from medical professionals and humanitarian organization staff that “hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza are massively overwhelmed,” with the plight of children “especially harrowing.”

Four-Year-Old Denied

They highlighted the British government’s refusal to allow a four-year-old boy from Gaza to enter the UK for medical treatment.

“Take the story of 4-year-old Ahmed, who lost his family and both his legs to an Israeli air strike in Gaza,” stated the letter. “He was refused entry to the UK and has now been evacuated to Italy where he is being treated and is receiving life-changing prosthetics and physiotherapy.”

 

They added that the “UK has the expertise and the resources to help children like Ahmed, all we need is the political will.”

‘Humanitarian Principles’

The letter’s signatories include MPs Jeremy Corbyn, Kim Johnson, Stella Creasy and Apsana Begum, and Yasmin Qureshi.

“We cannot delay any longer – the UK must step up and demonstrate our commitment to international law by upholding humanitarian principles and providing aid to those most vulnerable and in need in Gaza,” they stressed.

Pointing out that the children’s injuries in Gaza “are extreme and require specialist care that is not available in neighbouring countries,” they said medics in the UK “are keen to offer their life-saving expertise to these children.”

“Will you meet with us to discuss the possibility of such a scheme,” the MPs asked, and advised they work in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, relevant NGOs and the Israeli authorities to create a “short-term medical evacuation programme.”

WHO Warning

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concern over the slow pace of medical evacuations for Palestinians in Gaza, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

The UN body warned that at the current rate, it could take five to ten years to address the backlog of critically ill patients, including thousands of children.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative for the West Bank and Gaza, revealed that out of 12,000 Palestinian patients awaiting urgent transfer for treatment, only 78 have been evacuated recently, reported MEMO.

Among those waiting are 2,500 children, according to UNICEF, with some tragically losing their lives while suffering prolonged delays.

(PC, MEMO)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*