‘Cannot Delay’ – UK Refuses 4-Year-Old Gazan Boy Medical Treatment

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

More than 50 British MPs have petitioned their government to assist in evacuating seriously injured and sick children from the Gaza Strip to receive medical treatment in the UK.

“Many require urgent medical attention that is simply unavailable in Gaza due to the current blockade and the complete collapse of the healthcare system,” the MPs said in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Keir Starmer dated December 17. “Without immediate intervention, the lives of countless children hang in the balance.”

The signatories noted that they have received “disturbing reports” from medical professionals and humanitarian organization staff that “hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza are massively overwhelmed,” with the plight of children “especially harrowing.”

Four-Year-Old Denied

They highlighted the British government’s refusal to allow a four-year-old boy from Gaza to enter the UK for medical treatment.

“Take the story of 4-year-old Ahmed, who lost his family and both his legs to an Israeli air strike in Gaza,” stated the letter. “He was refused entry to the UK and has now been evacuated to Italy where he is being treated and is receiving life-changing prosthetics and physiotherapy.”

The UK refused entry for medical treatment to Ahmed – a 4 year old from Gaza who lost both his legs and most of his family in an Israeli air strike. He’s now receiving vital treatment in Italy; why won’t the UK offer the same? Over 50 MPs have written to the Prime Minister 👇 pic.twitter.com/vC9jC41o5K — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonMP) December 17, 2024

They added that the “UK has the expertise and the resources to help children like Ahmed, all we need is the political will.”

‘Humanitarian Principles’

The letter’s signatories include MPs Jeremy Corbyn, Kim Johnson, Stella Creasy and Apsana Begum, and Yasmin Qureshi.

“We cannot delay any longer – the UK must step up and demonstrate our commitment to international law by upholding humanitarian principles and providing aid to those most vulnerable and in need in Gaza,” they stressed.

Palestinian children receive medical treatment following their injuries after an Israeli air strike in Jabalia, north of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ZSvbfQO8EI — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) December 18, 2024

Pointing out that the children’s injuries in Gaza “are extreme and require specialist care that is not available in neighbouring countries,” they said medics in the UK “are keen to offer their life-saving expertise to these children.”

“Will you meet with us to discuss the possibility of such a scheme,” the MPs asked, and advised they work in coordination with the Palestinian Authority, relevant NGOs and the Israeli authorities to create a “short-term medical evacuation programme.”

WHO Warning

Last week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) raised concern over the slow pace of medical evacuations for Palestinians in Gaza, the Middle East Monitor (MEMO) reported.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO's representative for the West Bank and Gaza, revealed that out of 12,000 Palestinian patients awaiting urgent transfer for treatment, only 78 have been evacuated recently https://t.co/C0bKL7SWvw — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) December 10, 2024

The UN body warned that at the current rate, it could take five to ten years to address the backlog of critically ill patients, including thousands of children.

Rik Peeperkorn, WHO’s representative for the West Bank and Gaza, revealed that out of 12,000 Palestinian patients awaiting urgent transfer for treatment, only 78 have been evacuated recently, reported MEMO.

Among those waiting are 2,500 children, according to UNICEF, with some tragically losing their lives while suffering prolonged delays.

(PC, MEMO)