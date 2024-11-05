Eliminating the Infantry Force – Resistance Roundup – Day 396

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In recent days, the Israeli army changed tactics in northern Gaza, redeploying the 162nd Armored Division out of Jabaliya and bringing in thousands of infantry soldiers.

The reason behind the deployment is that Palestinian Resistance has succeeded in targeting and destroying a large number of Isreali tanks and other military vehicles.

The tactics of the Resistance have been so effective to the extent that even top military officials, who were entrusted with implementing the so-called General’s Plan, were themselves killed and wounded in Jabaliya and its vicinities.

That’s when the infantry was brought in, mostly taken from the West Bank. The aim of the infantry is to engage in a different kind of fighting, with the ultimate objective of targeting the civilian population and ethnically cleansing northern Gaza. from its population.

However, that battle is already facing serious obstacles. The Palestinian Resistance is now versed in street fighting and it is capable of altering its tactics to target and eliminate Gaza’s new invaders.

According to a statement by Al-Qassam Brigades, its fighters managed to eliminate five Israeli soldiers from ‘close range’, using machine guns and hand grenades.

The engineering unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades detonated a high-powered explosive device in a D9 bulldozer in the axis of the schools neighborhood in Tulkarem camp. pic.twitter.com/veAPRYhJtJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 5, 2024

The battle, according to Al-Qassam, took place in Hawaja Street in the center of the Jabaliya refugee camp, in northern Gaza.

It is worth noting that the major changes that Benjamin Netanyahu is now carrying out within the rank of the defense ministry are taking place amid decisive and largely losing battles in northern Gaza and south Lebanon. The impact of his decisions is likely to be felt on the battlefield as well.



Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava tank with a Yassin 105 shell near Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital in the middle of Jabalia camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters on Monday managed to eliminate an Israeli infantry force consisting of 5 soldiers at close range using machine guns and hand grenades on Al-Hawaja Street in the center of Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

“The engineering unit of the Al-Qassam Brigades detonated a high-powered explosive device in a D9 bulldozer in the axis of the school neighborhood in Tulkarem camp.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“After our fighters returned from the combat zones, they reported targeting an Israeli military vehicle of the Merkava type, which was advancing in the middle of Jabalia camp near the Al-Yemen Al-Saeed Hospital, by detonating a high-explosive ground bomb.”

⚡️⭕️ I can guarantee you there's absolutely no one inside this place. If Israeli soldiers had footage of dead Hezbollah soldiers inside this building, they would absolutely not hesitate to publish their win. pic.twitter.com/jxzTO8nsQx — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) November 5, 2024

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:05 AM on Tuesday 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of enemy Israeli forces on the southwestern outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 am on Tuesday, 05-11-2024, targeted the Maale Golani barracks (the headquarters of the 810th Hermon Brigade) with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 8:00 am on Tuesday, 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 7:00 am, on Tuesday 05-11-2024, targeted an explosives factory in Hadera, south of Haifa, with a barrage of qualitative missiles.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Monday 11-05-2024, targeted the Meron Air Operations Command Base with a rocket barrage.

#Hezbollah unbeatable for #Israel ? 50,000 IDF troops fail to gain foothold in #Lebanon | TOI Report This happens when you are trained only to bomb womens , children's and unarmed people. pic.twitter.com/NPYfbjZXk5 — Rizwan Malik 🇮🇷🔻 (@Rizwanmalik49) November 4, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Dalton settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yiftah with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in Margaliot settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the city of Nahariyya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Tuesday 05-11-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy army forces in the city of Nahariyya with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Israeli enemy army artillery emplacements in the settlement of Neot Mordechai with a squadron of attack drones and hit their targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Doviv barracks with a rocket barrage.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)