96 Killed in Israeli Massacres, 72 in Beit Lahia – Rescue Efforts Paralyzed

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eyewitnesses described how an Israeli airstrike leveled a five-story residential building in Beit Lahia, killing at least 50 Palestinians and injuring others.

The death toll from Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday has risen to 96, with dozens more injured and missing, Al-Jazeera reported citing medical sources. Among the victims, at least 72 were killed in Beit Lahia, located in the northern part of the Strip.

Gaza Government Media Office reported that the Israeli occupation forces carried out four brutal massacres in Beit Lahia alone, killing over 72 Palestinians.

Additionally, two other massacres in Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza resulted in the deaths of 24 Palestinians, as homes were bombed.

Eyewitnesses report that most casualties in Beit Lahia were caused by relentless Israeli bombings targeting residential buildings and civilian areas.

These attacks have impacted areas across Gaza, including Beit Lahia, Jabaliya camp, Gaza City, Nuseirat and Bureij camps, and Rafah City.

A horrific massacre was perpetrated in northern Gaza. Israel bombed a building in Beit Lahiya where more than 70 displaced people were sheltering, killing scores of them, including children and women. pic.twitter.com/3qQHVmWvtq — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024

According to the Palestinian Information Center, Israeli warplanes targeted homes in the Beit Lahia project, leading to catastrophic loss of life. Preliminary reports indicate one raid alone resulted in 50 deaths, while another claimed 15 more.

The building housed over 70 displaced people, who were buried beneath the rubble.

Another nearby home sheltering displaced individuals was also bombed, killing 15 and injuring others.

Additionally, two Palestinians were killed in a separate airstrike on another house in Beit Lahia.

Efforts to retrieve the victims in Beit Lahia remain extremely challenging due to continued Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defense and ambulance services, which are paralyzed by the ongoing siege.

Earlier, Palestinian media reported that Israeli forces have been demolishing homes in Jabalia camp, northern Gaza, since morning using robots and explosive barrels, erasing entire neighborhoods.

In central Gaza, a medical source confirmed the arrival of 11 bodies and multiple injured individuals at local hospitals following overnight bombings in the Al-Bureij camp.

As unemployment in Gaza skyrockets as a result of the Israeli,genocide and siege, Gazan children are forced to abandon their education to contribute and provide for their families. pic.twitter.com/WaGUd9NgC0 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) November 17, 2024

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces bombed a house belonging to the Aql family in Block 9, resulting in 10 deaths.

In Block 7, a house belonging to the Al-Maqadma family was targeted, killing one woman and injuring others.

A separate attack on the Sukkar building at Al-Bureij’s entrance injured several, while four raids on Block 12 caused extensive damage but no reported casualties.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,799 Palestinians have been killed, and 103,601 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)