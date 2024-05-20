A Fight Between Fighters – Resistance Roundup – Day 227

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Each fighter wanted to be the one who planted the device in one of the groups’ many joint operations in recent days.

A heated dialogue in a video released by Al-Qassam Brigades was centered around who would be the fighter that planted an explosive device under an Israeli tank that has invaded the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

One of the fighters was a member of Al-Qassam. The other a member of the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad in Palestine movement.

This is their dialogue as conveyed in a video that was shared by Al-Qassam Brigades on their Telegram channel.

“Go forward, go forward. Hit it.”

The fighters in the joint operation debate about who should be the one to plant the explosive directly on the tank. A fighter insists on taking the explosive off the hands of the other fighter who was originally going to plant it.

The conversation goes:

“Let it go, let it go.” “It’s mine!” “For God’s sake, let it go!” “For God’s sake, I beg you (Let me keep it).” “I swear to God, let it go (Give it to me).”

The matter was eventually solved, and the tank was blown up.

A joint operation between Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds targeting two Merkava tanks with anti-tank shells and a guerilla action device in the center of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Translation Notes:

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target enemy forces stationed inside the Rafah land crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, with mortar shells. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier east of Jabaliya in the north of the Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target an Apache helicopter with a SAM-7 missile east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters clashed with a Zionist infantry force accompanied by a troop carrier near the Martyr Imad Aqel Mosque in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, causing its members to be killed and wounded. “This morning, in conjunction with the Ansar Brigades, we bombed the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip with barrages of rockets. “We bombed with a barrage of mortar shells a gathering of enemy vehicles at the Civil Administration site east of Jabaliya camp. “After their return from the clashes east of Rafah, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a high-explosive device in a Zionist infantry force, then they hit it with a barrage of Barq anti-personnel explosive devices, confirming that the force’s members were killed or wounded.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Rahib site with the appropriate weapons, resulting in direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the headquarters of Brigade 91 in the Branit barracks with a heavy Burkan missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Ramim barracks with Burkan missiles at 01:35 PM on Monday, May 20, 2024, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:45 PM on Monday, 20-05-2024, targeted with guided missiles an Israeli military center at the eastern entrance of the village of Ghajar. They directly hit the place where enemy officers were stationed and gathered, resulting in all of them being either killed or injured. The process of evacuating the casualties from the site was observed.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:50 PM on Monday, 20-05-2024, targeted the “Al-Malikiyah” site and a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in its vicinity with artillery shells, confirming direct hits.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:50 PM on Monday, 20-05-2024, targeted Al-Marj site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 02:50 PM on Monday, 20-05-2024, targeted the Ramia site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:15 pm on Monday 20/5/2024, targeted the “Metulla” site with appropriate weapons.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 04:50 PM on Monday 20/5/2024, targeted the “Jal Al-Alam” site with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:00 PM on Monday 20/5/2024, targeted the “Al-Marj” site with appropriate weapons. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 09:10 PM on Monday 20/5/2024, targeted the “Al-Marj” site with artillery shells, hitting it directly. ‏

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:30 PM on Monday, 20-05-2024, after monitoring and tracking the Israeli enemy forces at the Al-Malikiyah site, and when a group of soldiers moved inside it, targeted them with rocket weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties.”

