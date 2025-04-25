Abu Obeida Hails ‘Military Miracle’ as Qassam Fighters Ambush Israeli Troops in Rafah

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Coordinated ambushes by Palestinian resistance forces are dealing significant blows to Israeli troops advancing in Gaza.

Israeli media confirmed on Friday that one soldier was killed and six others were wounded—one critically—during a “security incident” in the southern Gaza Strip.

Reports also indicated that wounded Israeli soldiers and officers were evacuated from Gaza, with three in critical condition.

According to Israeli reports, the fatality occurred during fighting in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood in Rafah, although the exact circumstances were not disclosed. A military helicopter transporting the wounded landed at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media had earlier noted that helicopters had transported casualties from an ongoing incident in southern Gaza, with reports indicating at least one soldier was seriously injured. Some outlets identified the targeted unit as part of the Israeli Border Guard.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli helicopters were actively evacuating wounded personnel from Rafah, as Israeli artillery shelled the northern areas of the city.

In a separate incident, another Israeli soldier was reported wounded in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood of Gaza City, suggesting a second resistance operation in a matter of hours.

Israel’s Channel 12 also reported loud explosions across Gaza, attributing them to intensified Israeli military activity.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army said its forces in the Daraj neighborhood of Gaza City were targeted by an anti-tank missile. According to the military, the attackers were “eliminated.”

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, claimed responsibility for several recent ambushes.

‘From Beit Hanoun to Rafah’

Abu Obeida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a Telegram post that their fighters are engaging Israeli forces across the Strip—from Beit Hanoun in the north to Rafah in the south—through coordinated ambushes designed to deliver “certain death” to invading troops.

He described the resistance operations as a “military miracle” and praised the fighters’ steadfastness and combat capabilities, saying they are prepared to confront the Israeli army at any time and place of their choosing.

The latest developments follow the death of a tank commander from the Israeli army’s 79th Battalion during fighting in northern Gaza on Thursday. A member of the elite Yahalom unit and another soldier from the same battalion were also seriously wounded.

According to the Times of Israel, the tank commander was killed by sniper fire in Beit Hanoun near the buffer zone, in a location close to where a tracker was killed the previous Saturday.

Last weekend, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced they had carried out the “Breaking the Sword” ambush east of Beit Hanoun.

The operation began with an anti-tank missile strike on an Israeli combat intelligence vehicle.

As a support force arrived, it was hit with an anti-personnel bomb, killing and injuring multiple soldiers. The Al-Qassam Brigades also attacked a newly established Israeli position in the area with RPGs and mortar shells.

(PC, AJA)