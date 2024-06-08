Abu Obeida Responds to Nuseirat Massacre, Freeing Captives

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palesitnian Resistance Movement Hamas, issued a brief statement, hours following an Israeli massacre and a rescue operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Over 210 people were killed and more than 400 people were wounded when a large number of Israeli soldiers stormed the central market area in Nuseirat from multiple directions.

Four Israeli captives were reportedly rescued as a result of the operation in the lead-up to the massacre.

The American news website Axios said that an American intelligence unit was directly involved in the operation, the first of its kind since the start of the war.

Below is the statement by Abu Obeida, as conveyed through his Telegram channel.

“What the zionist enemy carried out in the Nuseirat area in the central Gaza Strip is a compounded war crime, and the first to be harmed by it are its captives. “The enemy managed to liberate some of its captives by committing horrific massacres, but at the same time, it killed some of them during the operation. “The operation will pose a great danger to the enemy’s captives and will have a negative impact on their conditions and lives.”

Horrific Massacre

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that the death toll from the massacre in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza has risen to 210, with over 400 injured.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is overwhelmed with the injured and the bodies of the deceased, most of whom are children and women.

Due to the lack of beds and basic medical supplies, many have been placed on the floor and in hospital corridors.

The Israeli bombing targeted the market in Nuseirat and the area around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Hospital spokesman Khalil Al-Dakran stated that many of the wounded are at risk of death due to the severity of their conditions and the lack of medical resources.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,801 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,680 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

