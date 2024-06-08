Death Toll Rises to 210 in Nuseirat Massacre – Hospital Appeals for Blood, Intl. Intervention (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Government Media Office in Gaza said in a statement on Saturday that the death toll from the massacre in the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza has risen to 210, with over 400 injured.

Meanwhile, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is overwhelmed with the injured and the bodies of the deceased, most of whom are children and women.

Due to the lack of beds and basic medical supplies, many have been placed on the floor and in hospital corridors.

The Israeli bombing targeted the market in Nuseirat and the area around the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

Hospital spokesman Khalil Al-Dakran stated that many of the wounded are at risk of death due to the severity of their conditions and the lack of medical resources.

Earlier, Al-Dakran reported that 55 martyrs had arrived at the hospital, causing it to become overcrowded and unable to accept more patients.

He appealed to citizens to donate blood and called on the international community to intervene and stop the aggression.

Ambulances continued to transport injured people from various areas of the Nuseirat camp, which have been subjected to intense Israeli bombardment.

Below are excerpts from the hospital spokesman’s press conference. Al-Dakran described the harrowing situation at the medical complex and appealed for an urgent intervention.

The press conference of Khalil Al-Dakra, spokesperson for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, following the Nuseirat massacre, which resulted in 210 dead and dozens of wounded. The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital has been overflowing for two weeks and is unable to accommodate new casualties.… pic.twitter.com/OPMeh6bwtW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

“The Israeli occupation army committed a horrific massacre in the Nuseirat refugee camp and continues brutal killings in the central Governorate. “We appeal to the world to save the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital and call on citizens to donate blood. “The occupation directly targeted civilians in the Nuseirat market, which was crowded with street vendors and displaced people. “This resulted in dozens of martyrs and wounded. “55 Palestinians have reached the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, while there are still many martyrs and wounded in the streets who have not yet reached the hospital. “Since the start of (Israel’s) genocidal war, the Israeli occupation army has deliberately committed brutal massacres, and hospitals are deliberately put out of service with the aim of creating a deep humanitarian crisis. “Today, we are living this catastrophe in practice at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, as it is the only hospital in the central Governorate that provides health services to one million people and displaced people, in this dire state of incapacity, where (the hospital) cannot accommodate such a large number of martyrs and injuries. “The hospital has been full for weeks and there is no room for more casualties. “Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital is currently running on only one generator after one of the two generators failed. “Thus, the hospital may go out of service, especially now that it needs urgent intervention in order to receive a large number of injured and martyrs.”

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll resulting from the Nusseirat market massacre in the central #Gaza Strip has reached 210, in addition to 400 wounded. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GkwmK8GC6l pic.twitter.com/sebc0sAadu — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,801 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,680 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The moment the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza was bombed. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG https://t.co/GkwmK8GC6l pic.twitter.com/KZreGcszuR — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)