The Battle of Nuseirat – Resistance Roundup – Day 246

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to Axios, an American military unit was directly involved in the operation, which resulted in the killing of 210 Palestinians and over 400 wounded.

It took a whole army and, according to Israeli media, a month-long intense training involving both the Israelis and the Americans to free four captives held by the Resistance in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Saturday, June 8.

The Israeli forces had initially entered Gaza from two different routes, both on the eastern side of the camp.

Another force entered from Deir Al-Balah, in the south, and a fourth from the Gaza Valley, starting at the Netzarim Axis in the north.

There are also reports that Israeli forces also arrived from the sea, south of Nuseirat.

Even then, the operation, according to Israeli media, has almost failed due to the stiff Palestinian Resistance.

Israel has admitted to the killing of an Israeli officer during the operation. The Resistance says that the Israeli rescuers have killed several captives as well, though the details of the operation from the Palestinian point of view are yet to be revealed.

Earlier today, the Palestine Chronicle published a statement by Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, regarding what has taken place in Nuseirat. More details are surely to follow.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target an Apache helicopter with a SAM-7 missile east of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a pre-prepared minefield targeting a Zionist engineering force, causing [its members] to be dead and wounded near the temporary line with our occupied lands east of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam fighters target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and clash with an infantry force around it, near Al-Awda Roundabout in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades were able to target an Apache helicopter with a SAM-7 missile in the sky of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam fighters detonated an anti-personnel “Ra’adiya” explosive device on a Zionist force inside a house, causing deaths and injuries among its members. A helicopter landing was observed to evacuate them east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist D9 bulldozers with a tandem shell and shock explosive east of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City.

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with Zionist enemy forces in the axis of advance east of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip using appropriate and diverse weapons. “We bombed the Kissufim military site with a rocket barrage. “After our fighters returned from the areas of clashes in the axes of advance in the city of Rafah, they confirmed that they had carried out a number of missions: – Targeting a Zionist force holed up in a house in the Saudi neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah, with machine guns and an anti-fortification TBG shell, which led to the force being killed and wounded. – Destruction of a Zionist military D9 bulldozer, with an armor-piercing explosive device in the Saudi neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah.

– Targeting a Zionist military vehicle with a tandem shell in the vicinity of the (UNRWA) agency’s clinic in the Saudi neighborhood, west of the city of Rafah. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava 4 tank with an RPG shell in the vicinity of Al-Huda Mosque in the middle of the Yabna refugee camp, south of the city of Rafah. “After re-establishing contact with one of our fighting groups in the engagement areas west of the city of Rafah, our fighters confirmed targeting a Zionist military vehicle with an RPG shell, setting it on fire near the cultural center around Al-Taiba Mosque in the Saudi neighborhood west of Rafah. “We bombed occupied cities and the settlements of the Gaza envelope with a blessed rocket barrage.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:25 PM on Friday, 07/06/2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Tayhat Triangle with rocket weapons. “After monitoring and tracking the movements of the Israeli enemy forces at the “Rahib” site and upon the movement of a group of their soldiers within the site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 01:10 AM on Saturday, 08/06/2024, targeted them with artillery shells. “The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial attack with an attack drone on a newly established artillery position in the Sin’im area in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, targeting the positions and locations of enemy officers and soldiers, hitting its targets accurately. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Zar’it barracks with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

A photo of the damage to a building in Al-Malikiyah in northeastern Israel after it was hit by Hezbollah rockets. pic.twitter.com/7PmOa7Tbte — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 8, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Malikiyah settlement with a Katyusha rocket salvo. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 08-06-2024, targeted a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Kfar Yuval settlement with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 08-06-2024, targeted the headquarters of the Sahel battalion in the Beit Hillel barracks with Falaq-2 missiles. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building belonging to military intelligence in the settlement of Misgav Am with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. This led to its destruction, the outbreak of fire, and the killing and wounding of those inside.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)